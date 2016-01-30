Remodel your kitchen into something delicious

Each day presents new opportunities for change, improvement, creation and happiness. Food is one of those things that make us feel happy every day but it can also be the source of frustration. A simple sniff from a gourmet delicacy can elevate us and a sour smell can turn us into hangry monsters.

While our nasal appreciation of food can affect our emotional world, the environment can also affect our taste buds. We've all been to a hot spot with an uncomfortable environment and immediately thought the food was bound to be bad. So, naturally, we ate in haste and stormed off. Obviously, we wouldn't want that to happen with your kitchen.

It should be an environment full of delicious smells that stimulates appetites and therefore helps make you happier. You don’t need to study molecular gastronomy to make your food taste better but indulge in some remodelling. Seize the opportunity to change, improve and create a kitchen décor that puts a smile on your face.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!