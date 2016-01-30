Remodel your kitchen into something delicious

Each day presents new opportunities for change, improvement, creation and happiness. Food is one of those things that make us feel happy every day but it can also be the source of frustration. A simple sniff from a gourmet delicacy can elevate us and a sour smell can turn us into hangry monsters.
While our nasal appreciation of food can affect our emotional world, the environment can also affect our taste buds. We've all been to a hot spot with an uncomfortable environment and immediately thought the food was bound to be bad. So, naturally, we ate in haste and stormed off. Obviously, we wouldn't want that to happen with your kitchen.
It should be an environment full of delicious smells that stimulates appetites and therefore helps make you happier. You don’t need to study molecular gastronomy to make your food taste better but indulge in some remodelling. Seize the opportunity to change, improve and create a kitchen décor that puts a smile on your face.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
In order to fix something that’s broken you first need to identify the issue. While your kitchen is functioning properly you might get frustrated that cooking takes a long time and your worktops are always cluttered. In most cases, issues in the kitchen arise from bad organisation or lack of space.
A solution might be to add a few storage units or giving existing ones some multi-purpose functionality. Perhaps change your old and slow appliances with new models. In any case, the key to fixing the problems of your kitchen with remodelling is to appreciate that every detail matters, whether that be organisation or maximising the available space.
After identifying the issues it’s time to find a solution. homify offers an extensive array of ideas to renovate, redecorate and sort out your kitchen. Perhaps you won’t find the exact solution to your problem but it will be a great starting point to research and build upon your new kitchen.
It’s always important to remember that the best solutions are those that fully rectify the issue and not simply hide it. So in your planning ensure that the identified problems will be completely eliminated. Perhaps what your kitchen needs is a completely new look so don’t be afraid to dare a totally novel and original cuisine.
We know that you’re good with your hands and that you can tear down and repair any issue in your kitchen. Still, we would recommend seeking professional help from kitchen planners. Whilst it might be more expensive, it will save you time and effort, as well as ensuring that everything will be fit for purpose.
While the planning and researching aspect of remodelling solely rests with you, installing new cabinets, appliances or even a floor would require some expert assistance. Getting some help will minimise the chance of expensive mistakes and will guarantee that your renovated kitchen is safe for use.
The starting point of creating a new kitchen—as with every creation—is imagination. Before getting into remodelling put your imagination into full throttle and then translate it into a sketch. Putting your ideas onto paper will help you see them from a new perspective and can act as a guideline for when you visit department stores.
Always remember that your sketches are living documents so it’s perfectly fine if they keep changing until you imagine the kitchen of your dreams.
Sometimes the issue with your kitchen might be the lack of dynamic, interesting and fun elements. In such instances a new set of colours, textiles and finishes can bring those elements into your renovated kitchen so try to incorporate them into your planning.
Perhaps all your kitchen needs is for you to remove those unsightly yellow marks from your walls after years of use. Or your wooden worktops are in dire need of recovering their youthful looks. You possibly need new dinnerware as your existing ones are a compilation of surviving dishes.
Finally, after planning, choosing the new design and making the necessary arrangements all that remains is to build your new kitchen. So, what are your waiting for?
Clear the room of furniture and start transforming your kitchen into a new, stylish and fresh environment! Don’t forget to protect your furniture as it will be a shame to fix the issues with your kitchen only to create new ones.
