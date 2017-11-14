Your browser is out-of-date.

​Low-cost tips and tricks to style up your bedroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Moradia - Viana do Castelo , Portugal, MyWay design MyWay design Modern style bedroom
Change brings opportunity, which is probably why trends and personal taste continue to evolve. Of course that means that our homes must also be subject to the occasional makeover or style-up, even if it’s as simple as changing your modern living room’s scatter cushions, getting a new carpet for that minimalist dining room, or treating your colonial kitchen to some new wall colours – it’s up to you (which reminds us, you may want to check out How to personalise your home via colours). 

But may we make a suggestion when it comes to your bedroom? Let’s change that to 8 suggestions that are sure to give your bedroom a fresh new look without requiring a big budget…

1. Nobody expects you to have the most expensive headboard ever – in fact, you can buy or DIY one for next to nothing and it will still give your room a new look.

pied-à-terre "2 in 1", studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style bedroom
2. Don’t underestimate the effect that some inspirational quotes against your wall can have on your room (and your mood).

homify Industrial style bedroom
3. Speaking of walls, how about using them to flaunt some colourful works of art?

Master bed by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bedroom
4. Ever thought what a positive change an updated wardrobe can have on your bedroom? Clean it out, paint it, change the hardware…

homify Minimalist bedroom
5. New textiles, perhaps?

Moradia - Viana do Castelo , Portugal, MyWay design MyWay design Modern style bedroom
6. And speaking of fabrics, how fabulous would new window treatment be?

Astrakan- Kollektion 2014, Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH BedroomTextiles
7. There’s nothing like a canopy bed with flowing fabrics to kick start a romantic ambience.

Bedrooms by King of Cotton King of Cotton BedroomBeds & headboards Cotton White
8. A good ol’ bucket of paint can definitely treat your bedroom to a new look, but just ensure that colour complements the existing décor.

Contadero Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Modern style bedroom
Be sure to check out these Cosy bedroom ideas you'll definitely want to copy!

​Get these 7 scary cleaning tasks done in a jiffy
Which of these tips will you be using for your bedroom’s new look?

