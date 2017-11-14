​Low-cost tips and tricks to style up your bedroom

Change brings opportunity, which is probably why trends and personal taste continue to evolve. Of course that means that our homes must also be subject to the occasional makeover or style-up, even if it’s as simple as changing your modern living room’s scatter cushions, getting a new carpet for that minimalist dining room, or treating your colonial kitchen to some new wall colours – it’s up to you (which reminds us, you may want to check out How to personalise your home via colours).

But may we make a suggestion when it comes to your bedroom? Let’s change that to 8 suggestions that are sure to give your bedroom a fresh new look without requiring a big budget…