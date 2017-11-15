​9 modern coatings for your bathroom walls

Bathrooms are tricky, aren’t they? They’re private spaces, yet they also need to be open to guests in your home. And when it comes to styling them up, one can’t design and decorate to one’s wishes, as a firm commitment to practicality needs to be present as well (considering that a bathroom is privy to humidity, spills and splatters, etc.).

But not to worry, for we have quite a few suggestions on how to give your bathroom the look it deserves via its wall coverings. Whether your dream space is a colonial bathroom or a bathroom with classic touches, you are sure to be inspired by our examples below…