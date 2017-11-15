Your browser is out-of-date.

​9 modern coatings for your bathroom walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ŁAZIENKA W CZERWIENI, ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES Modern bathroom
Bathrooms are tricky, aren’t they? They’re private spaces, yet they also need to be open to guests in your home. And when it comes to styling them up, one can’t design and decorate to one’s wishes, as a firm commitment to practicality needs to be present as well (considering that a bathroom is privy to humidity, spills and splatters, etc.).

But not to worry, for we have quite a few suggestions on how to give your bathroom the look it deserves via its wall coverings. Whether your dream space is a colonial bathroom or a bathroom with classic touches, you are sure to be inspired by our examples below…

1. If you’re longing for wood’s wonderful texture in your bathroom, other coverings like vinyl or tiles that imitate a timber surface can also be considered.

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Eclectic style bathroom
Ceramika Paradyż

Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż

2. These embossed textures add subtle-yet-stylish motifs to this elegant bathroom space.

Dom pod Białymstokiem, Anna Wrona Anna Wrona Modern bathroom
Anna Wrona

Anna Wrona
Anna Wrona
Anna Wrona

3. Remember what we said about wallpaper? See how fantastically this one manages to fake a timber wall.

İstanbul mutfakart.com, istanbul mutfakart istanbul mutfakart BathroomDecoration
istanbul mutfakart

istanbul mutfakart
istanbul mutfakart
istanbul mutfakart

4. Less is more, and this coating of subtle patterns in a creamy hue (like this classic design suggests) is worlds away from being deemed ‘boring.

Clássico ao Luxo, Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Classic style bathroom
Mariane e Marilda Baptista—Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores
Mariane e Marilda Baptista—Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores

5. Marble is a tried-and-tested classic that flaunts a timeless look in any space (if you’re prepared to pay a little extra).

AH2, 依田英和建築設計舎 依田英和建築設計舎 Modern bathroom
依田英和建築設計舎

依田英和建築設計舎
依田英和建築設計舎
依田英和建築設計舎

6. Simple tiles can also do the trick, depending on the size, colours and style you opt for. Monochrome magic for a graceful ambience? Most definitely!

Beton udomowiony – czyli nowoczesne mieszkanie w Krakowie., ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ Modern bathroom
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

7. These subway tiles add texture and pattern, yet not so much as to dominate the entire bathroom.

Apartament Novum, AgiDesign AgiDesign Classic style bathroom
AgiDesign

AgiDesign
AgiDesign
AgiDesign

8. What do you think of these Mediterranean tiles in delightful patterns splashed across a focal wall?

RESIDÊNCIA ITAIGARA, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Eclectic style bathroom
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

Don’t miss out on these Beautiful bathroom glass tiles for some additional inspiration.

9. Don’t be scared to bring in a vivid colour, like this bright red. Paired with the right hues and lighting, the results can be surprisingly stylish.

ŁAZIENKA W CZERWIENI, ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES Modern bathroom
ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES

ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES
ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES
ARCHINSIDE STUDIO KATARZYNA PARZYMIES

From the wall to the floor, have a look at Bathroom floors: a simple how to guide.

​Let’s style up your entryway today
Which of these examples are you considering for your bathroom back home?

