​6 linear kitchens that are pretty perfect

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Plush Colours, ZERO9 ZERO9 Modern kitchen
Not all of us are fortunate enough to have gigantic homes, which means a bit of creativity is required when it comes to interior furnishings, décor and layouts. And that becomes even more crucial for the practical spaces, like the kitchen, as nobody is going to feel inspired to cook/bake in a cluttered space with an unrealistic layout. 

But if you are privy to a small, linear kitchen and aren’t quite sure how to go about with its layout and appliances, relax: these 6 examples of modern-style kitchens were sought out just for you!

1. Appliances and cabinetry neatly in a row on the one side, with adequate floor space for a dining area on the other – perfect!

B&B AT03, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern kitchen
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

2. A smaller kitchen will undoubtedly require top cabinets to help with storage, and just see how perfectly this one allows the appliances to fit into the overall design.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

3. Who knew that something as simple as a backsplash could be the ideal finishing touch for a small kitchen?

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

4. There’s a world of designs to consider with appliances and nobody forces you to opt for white or silver ones. See how this dark and daring fridge stands out!

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

5. Speaking of dark colours, let’s switch it around and let the cabinetry flaunt a charcoal hue while the appliances keep it light.

Loft Brooklin, Samaia Arquitetura+Design Samaia Arquitetura+Design Modern kitchen
Samaia Arquitetura+Design

6. More often than not, small kitchens share an open-plan layout with a living- or dining room, which is when an island is crucial in visually separating spaces.

KITCHENS: The Ladbroke Cue & Co of London Modern kitchen
Cue &amp; Co of London

KITCHENS: The Ladbroke

Stuck in a small kitchen? What would you do to make it more practical and stylish?

