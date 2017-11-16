​16 incredible floor-and-wall combinations for your terrace

For our homes’ inside spaces, we have quite a few options in terms of styling up those walls – think of beautiful wallpaper for a modern living room, or even wood-clad walls for a colonial-style dining room, for example.

But don’t think that the options are limited for those outside spaces. Indeed, when it comes to terraces, porches, balconies and patios, one can also get super creative with wall coverings, from a modern terrace with tiled walls right though to a Mediterranean patio styled up with raw stone.

But our options for wow-worthy spaces are further enhanced when we consider the beautiful options available for terrace-, patio- and courtyard flooring – and indeed, there exists a nearly countless selection of designs and styles to help boost not only your terrace’s appearance, but the overall ambience and style of your house’s façade.

Let’s take a look at 16 of them right now…