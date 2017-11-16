Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​16 incredible floor-and-wall combinations for your terrace

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style walls & floors
Loading admin actions …

For our homes’ inside spaces, we have quite a few options in terms of styling up those walls – think of beautiful wallpaper for a modern living room, or even wood-clad walls for a colonial-style dining room, for example. 

But don’t think that the options are limited for those outside spaces. Indeed, when it comes to terraces, porches, balconies and patios, one can also get super creative with wall coverings, from a modern terrace with tiled walls right though to a Mediterranean patio styled up with raw stone.

But our options for wow-worthy spaces are further enhanced when we consider the beautiful options available for terrace-, patio- and courtyard flooring – and indeed, there exists a nearly countless selection of designs and styles to help boost not only your terrace’s appearance, but the overall ambience and style of your house’s façade.

Let’s take a look at 16 of them right now…

1

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

2

Patio Mexicano., arQing arQing Rustic style garden
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

3

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern garden
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

4

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Rustic style garden
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

5

Fachada A224, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern garden Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

6

GT-R Arquitectos Modern garden
GT-R Arquitectos

GT-R Arquitectos
GT-R Arquitectos
GT-R Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

SC-152, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

8

Casa Hornacina, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

9

CASA CZN, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

10

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style walls & floors
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

11

La Colina 17, Estudio Manuel Peredo Estudio Manuel Peredo Modern walls & floors Stone
Estudio Manuel Peredo

Estudio Manuel Peredo
Estudio Manuel Peredo
Estudio Manuel Peredo

12

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

13

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

14

PLANTA BAJA Y JARDÍN, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Stone Beige
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

15a

Cabaña, GET ARQUITECTURA GET ARQUITECTURA Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
GET ARQUITECTURA

GET ARQUITECTURA
GET ARQUITECTURA
GET ARQUITECTURA

15b

Cabaña, GET ARQUITECTURA GET ARQUITECTURA Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
GET ARQUITECTURA

GET ARQUITECTURA
GET ARQUITECTURA
GET ARQUITECTURA

16

Terraza, MEGA arquitectura MEGA arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MEGA arquitectura

MEGA arquitectura
MEGA arquitectura
MEGA arquitectura

Speaking of exterior bliss, let’s see how to go about Creating an ideal terrace escape.

​6 linear kitchens that are pretty perfect
Which of these combinations, in your opinion, is the best?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks