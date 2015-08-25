Living in a three leaf clover

Before we say goodbye, we get a final look down the home’s long hallway. It’s perhaps in this space that the homes all-white schemes is most spectacular. Natural light floods into the space from above and bounce of the whites of the walls, and the timber flooring. Did you notice the blue shaded frosted glass doors that lead to one of the upstairs bedroom? They not only look great but provide ample privacy for those inside.

For more inspiring houses click the links below:

The house on the hinge

The glamour of Art Deco