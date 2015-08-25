Your browser is out-of-date.

Living in a three leaf clover

Luke Riley
단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern houses
An important aspect of Korean home design is to create a living environment that supports a healthy life for its inhabitants. It sounds like a simple concept, but few homes are designed with this in mind. The home we take a tour of today has incorporated this concept as the guiding point for its internal spaces. Our experts have designed and overseen the construction of a home for a young family. In a pure design sense, the home appears to break all the conventional rules of traditional Korean architecture, though somehow manages to retain the key characteristics of a typical Korean home. It’s a fascinating case of tradition infusing with modern. 

Combing three buildings

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern houses
Situated within a traditional village about an hours drive away from the nearest urban centre stands this newly built home. The design reflects that of traditional Korean architecture with the home formed by combining three main buildings that face each other. These buildings are then joined naturally by courtyards and free-flowing pathways. 

Bold symmetry

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern houses
There’s a sense of boldness to the exterior of the house thanks to its striking simplicity. This simplicity acts as a means of enhancing the homes symmetrical form. 

Timber cladding

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern houses
What separates this home from its traditional neighbouring counterparts is the materials chosen for the exterior. Large sections of the home are clad with vertically mounted timber which has been lightly stained to enhance its grains and imperfections. The mounted timber creates an interesting look via pattern and provides a natural contrast against the concrete that surrounds it.

A future garden

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Large sliding doors connect the internal courtyard with the other main buildings. Though landscaping hasn't occurred at this time, soon there will be native plants that will create a lush garden in the centre of the home. A perfect natural retreat for the owners. 

Enter light

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern dining room
With an open layout and a focus on creating fluid living quarters, the home expresses itself as much larger than it’s floor plan indicates. In the shared kitchen and dining zone this sense of openness is most noticeable. The kitchen is really something special and has been tailored to be compatible for those wishing to express their inner chef. The island benchtop sits centrally and offers an abundance of working surfaces for meal prep. 

Natural light

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern windows & doors
To achieve their aim of a light filled home, we can identify the thoughtful design techniques that have allowed the home to feel so bright and open. Gazing towards the ceiling there's a massive skylight that allows natural light to flood into the home. 

A custom design

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Adf architects have employed skilled local craftsman to design the stairwell. The stairwell is a beautiful composition of locally sourced timber supported by transparent glass balustrades.

Departing shot

단산리주택 Dansanli House, ADF Architects ADF Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Before we say goodbye, we get a final look down the home’s long hallway. It’s perhaps in this space that the homes all-white schemes is most spectacular. Natural light floods into the space from above and bounce of the whites of the walls, and the timber flooring. Did you notice the blue shaded frosted glass doors that lead to one of the upstairs bedroom? They not only look great but provide ample privacy for those inside. 

Are you a fan of Korean architecture? Tell us your thoughts on this home below.  

