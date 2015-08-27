A Barnstorming Home Renovation

Here at homify we love to see derelict or under-appreciated properties given a new lease on life. Today we're privileged to take a tour of an old German farmhouse that has received the makeover it deserved.
Stunningly sympathetic to the building's intact heritage, this revitalised home echoes a traditional farmhouse, but with an undeniable modern edge. With the help of Dutch architect, Tim Versteegh, the owners were able to bring their home into the 21st century.
Read on to see how it was done…
This photo shows the old home before the renovation work began. It's a typical farmhouse of the region, characterised by its brick façade, small windows and a red gable roof.
Though in a state of disrepair, even in this photo the home's individual character and appeal is there for all to see. There's a sense of old-world charm that few homes can match.
As you've probably already worked out, this is a photo of the home after the renovation. Now, the home looks and feels so much more welcoming, with a commanding and revitalised aesthetic.
Despite its appearance changing significantly, the architects have managed to retain the charming character that was there before, while adding a sophisticated finish.
Behind that rustic exterior lies an utterly remarkable interior. To maximise space in this compact residence, the architects and designers utilised double-height ceilings and created sections of voids by removing internal walls.
The soft appearance of the flooring is paired with the same timber cladding that we saw from the exterior, injecting a sense of cohesion to the space.
One of the most interesting spaces within this home is the inner courtyard area that connects the outbuildings.
This section of the home juxtaposes many different textures, including the rustic look of the traditional bricks, gleaming polished concrete, and the soft appearance of the mounted timber cladding.
As we venture into the home, we are greeted with a snapshot that captures the wonderful spiral staircase at the end of a darkly lit hallway.
This attention-grabbing pathway shows how the choice of materials can really set a mood in an internal area.
The kitchen is fresh, invigorating and undeniably contemporary, with sleek joinery and top of the line appliances throughout. The designers and architects have chosen to leave the ceiling's timber beams exposed, which interplay wonderfully with the room's monochromatic scheme.
A large white kitchen island sits centrally and is beautifully complemented with a dark charcoal worktop that injects a contrasting design accent.
One of the key elements to this property is the attention to detail. We particularly love the sliding glass doors, which add natural light into the dining area.
These doors also help inject a sense of connection with the outside environment, ensuring those eating can enjoy their meal in a well-lit setting.
