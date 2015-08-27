A Barnstorming Home Renovation

Here at homify we love to see derelict or under-appreciated properties given a new lease on life. Today we're privileged to take a tour of an old German farmhouse that has received the makeover it deserved.

Stunningly sympathetic to the building's intact heritage, this revitalised home echoes a traditional farmhouse, but with an undeniable modern edge. With the help of Dutch architect, Tim Versteegh, the owners were able to bring their home into the 21st century.

Read on to see how it was done…