Thinking outside the square

This stunning contemporary home located in sunny Portugal has been built to the highest standards and features an amazing internal environment that is the envy of everyone who's had the pleasure to set foot inside. The experts responsible for bringing this magnificent home into being certainly haven’t held back. Their clients wanted a home that incorporated all latest modern home design trends and features, and had asked for a particularly special feature: an indoor pool. So without further ado, let’s start our tour…
The exterior of the house is completely modern with a symmetrical arrangement, stark white render and warm timber cladding coming together to form a striking contemporary facade. Huge floor-to-ceiling glass was placed across the two levels of the home ensuring visual balance and symmetry was maintained, as well as promoting an open and transparent appearance.
We love the open and transparent nature of the building which gives the impression of a lively and extroverted setting. To the rear there's an expansive garden area that has been freshly landscape. The turf grass has been laid with a border of trees and small ground covers ready to grow to provide a more lush landscape. In time they will provide the owners extra privacy as well as beautiful natural scenery.
The minimalist kitchen is located in the northern section of the house, and has been incorporated into the homes broader open living floor plan. Thanks to the floor to ceiling cabinets, there is plenty of storage space so all the owners bits and bobs can be stored away attractively. Appliances are also integrated seamlessly into the cabinetry. Opposite is the kitchen island which dominates the space and instantly draw the eye with its streamline design.
The living room area continues the homes open plan yet remains perfectly cosy thanks to the choice and placement of furniture. Notice that the furniture choice reflects both modern and Scandinavian influences. A monochrome scheme gives the room height and further contribute to a sense of openness that has already been established by the windows and slide-able glass doors. The muted shades in the sofa and furnishings also work to the same effect.
A timber clad dividing wall has been used to create a small reading space in the central section of the ground floor. The introduction of the timber brings a touch of nature to the room, contributing to the feeling of being outside, whilst still being protected from the elements by the solid structure. The space is tailored towards the enjoyment of reading and spending time in solitude. The two identical leather armchairs are a particularly luxurious choice and will no doubt be used at every opportunity.
From this perspective we can begin to appreciate the full-length sliding doors that are used all throughout the home. These doors create a more light filled environment and promote a sense of openness that's difficult to mimic with any other material. Not to mention the sliding doors allow for easy access into the dining room from other sections of the home. They can be left open to allow the smells from the kitchen to lure the family to dinner.
Here we have it, the highlight of the home: a stunning indoor pool. This pool would be the envy of most home owners, as not only does it look stunning, it provides the perfect space to relax, refresh or exercise. Few could resist jumping in to have a splash around with the family.
The bathroom is the picture of modern elegance, with a neutral colour scheme, clean lines, and polished surfaces. All the elements coming together for a refined and tasteful look. The stone tiles of a light grey are especially beautiful, and contrast with the simple cream of the cabinetry for an overall dynamic appearance.
Our departing shot is of the home lit up in the evening. It truly is a stunning a home that's bound to keep its owners happy and satisfied well into the future.
