Stylish hall carpet ideas

Hallways are the first part of the home we step into. Not only does this make them high traffic areas, it also makes them the first impression people have of our homes. A lovely carpet can make a person feel at home and showcase our own style.
We have taken some of the carpets we like to showcase. There are many varieties of styles out there, and different flooring material options. Carpets offer a way to protect your floorboards and they really add a feeling of warmth in our homes.
We think this carpet goes very well in this space. The staires have a runner going up them, with the hall being y full carpeted. It is very neutral in colour and goes very well with the decor in this home. This home was renovated by Totus and the interior design is very minimalist in colour palette. The overall look is still some where warm and welcoming and it certainly has a family feel. The tones on the carpet go well with the white walls. The light selections really gives off a sense of warmth with its sun like glow.
This really is the first question we need to ask ourselves. Which one goes best in our homes? Sometimes a runner is all the hall carpet we need or want. This hallway is contemporary and open and the runner adds an element of partern and style, without being too overwhelming. An entire carpet in this pattern could make the space feel too enclosed. We feel that it is just the right balance.
We love bold and we love stripes. This hall landing is very unique and the stripes really stand out. The white banisters and walls really do seem to be brought to life with this almost zebra like carpet. The wall paper is patterned too, and over all, it could be an intimidating design, but here it works well. The plain white on the banister breaks the patterns apart which really helps it work.
We don't always have to have a patterned carpet to make a statement about ourselves. Sometimes less is more, and this is the case here. The hall carpet is plain and sits beautifully well on the white painted floorboards. It has a very modern and contemporary feel to it. The lines are all clean and the finished look is very high quality.
Once more we can see the different hall carpets available. This hallway is very large and can therefore take a very bold pattern with ease. The wide space and long corridor look fabulous with this houndstooth design. The way the pattern works, it helps draw your eye right up the hallway, as well as across it. It has a feel of modern and traditional about it and does look grand.
A carpet can feel wonderful under your toes, and what better feeling on a cold winters day than a plush carpet underfoot? This hall arpet is made from 100% wool by Jacaranda. The wool finish means it is incredibly soft and luxurious. The blue colour will fit in either modern or traditional homes, because it is a very flexible colour. Dark carpets can sit very well in traditional homes, and are usually patterned, whereas modern homes tend to have plain light carpets. We love this as it does offer a mix of both.
Modern has been seen quite a lot so far. Lets take a moment to think of somewhere with a little grandeur, like this hallway. It is an entrance hall to be proud of. It is incredibly elegant and looks stunning. It still managed to retain an element of homeliness and feels warm and welcoming. The staircase sweeps round to the area beside the fireplace. The red hallway rug is big enough to almost be a carpet. Everything around it matches the colour, from the corner sofa to the single chair. We simply love this hall because of the sheer size and warmth of it.
Blues, beige and grey could be seen to be very cold colours. We don't feel this is the case here. We love how the blue comes half way up the wall and is panelled wood. It is a bold colour choice, but it helps split the stairs from the rest of the hall. It is clearly a family home, given the photo on the wall. The carpet is grey, but given that the hallway will be used by lots of people, it is a sensible choice, as it will help hide any marks that children can easily make. The hallway is contemporary and looks very open due to the white.
From the blue to something little more muted. This image showcases another grand entrance that does not need any colour to make it stand out. It is already a hall that is clearly in a grand home. It has cream walls and a cream carpet. This makes it look very large, open and airy. The windows also flood it with light. The carpet goes very well with the dark wooden banister. We like the low hanging light and the decorative ceiling, as it all adds to the sense of style and elegance.
After all that opulence, it is good to see a hallway that could be in any home too. This home is clearly very modern, as we can see from the bathroom design. This hall carpet is a darker neutral tone and most definitely gives a real sense of warmth. It looks soft and thick, making it a really good choice for any hall. There is a great sense of light in this hallway, helped by the modern lighting and the white walls. However you decided to light your hall, a carpet can help make it look stylish and larger.