From boring to unbelievable!

Here we see the new attic space that has been opened up to become an airy and inviting home office. Full-height windows now ensure the once dark and cramped space is light and bright and more than conducive to productive work. And, with a small balcony overlooking the garden, we're sure this is to be one of the homes most favoured rooms.

Want to see more terrace renovation ideas? Then take a look at the following ideabook:

Before & after: Industrial style in the suburbs.