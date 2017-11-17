The home that packs a real style punch

It's always eye-opening to look at what architects in other countries are creating for their clients, so when we were taking a leisurely look at what the Netherlands had to offer, we knew that this standout home needed to be showcased! With a dramatic façade that features dual roof pitches, terrific anthracite doors and a level of landscaping symmetry that is, quite frankly, staggering, come with us now and enjoy it for yourself. We can all apply to move to the Netherlands together, afterwards!
You can see what we meant about the view from the street now, right? Everything about the design of this home is so perfect and creates a fascinating dialogue of tones and shapes. With so many windows, the interior must be drenched in natural light, but it's the little details that make the most impact here! Such as the small border trees, grey doors and shutters and that fabulously dark roof!
Proving that this house is not only gorgeous but also perfect for a family, the rear is a masterclass in child-friendly design! With a fantastic garden in place, outdoor seating and even more glazing, so as to keep an eye on anyone playing outdoors, the usability of the property is just as impressive as the aesthetic.
From this side angle, you can appreciate how the contrasting hues all work together so perfectly. The dark roof and grey shutters really do blend well and choosing to install grey fascia boards and guttering shows a commitment to the understated monochrome accents. The brick colour is also delightful, as it has a warmth and character that few new builds do!
We think that this house has a certain traditional charm to it, what with the external window shutters and pretty landscaping, but n the inside, contemporary design rules supreme. This amazing kitchen, complete with concrete grey surfaces, gives you a great idea of how personal the decoration is throughout. We can't drag our eyes away from thos ecabinet doors either! Serious wow factor stuff!
Finally, we wanted to show you just how important all the glazing really is in this home, as it allows for a natural and amazing connection to the garden, while also revitalising the interior with sunlight. The result is a spacious and airy home that feels every inch like a perfect family home.
