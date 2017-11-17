Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A small flat that packs a big punch style-wise

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

We’re off to Poland for today’s slice of interior inspiration, and this one comes from Progetti Architektura, expert interior design firm in Warsaw, the country’s capital. And just like our title suggests, this prime portfolio piece might be small in terms of legroom, but certainly packs a big punch when it comes to style, comfort and luxurious design.

Its secret? It’s a combination of all those tried-and-tested tips that small spaces make use of, like light soft and neutral colours to make the rooms seem more visually spacious, sleek finishes to allow natural light to bounce around, a strong commitment to bringing sunlight indoors via windows and glass doors, double-duty furniture, etc.

But let’s have a look at some visual representation as well…

A dream design

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This open-plan layout, which seamlessly integrates a foyer, hallway, staircase, kitchen and dining area (on the right), as well as a living room / TV lounge (on the left), beautifully manages to combine an assortment of elements and fixtures without making the end result seem the least bit cluttered.

A lit-up beauty

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The proof is certainly in the pudding, for here we can see how a healthy dose of sunshine streams indoors via the floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, lighting up everything it touches. 

See how expertly that modern kitchen has been done up, with that chocolate-brown wood becoming one of the main attractions.

A sleek bathroom beauty

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Taking its cue from the downstairs spaces, this sleek bathroom knows all too well how to play with earthy hues and textured surfaces while making the most of its limited legroom.

Integrated spaces

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A dressing room is a dream for many, and here we get to see how one has been styled up with very little legroom thanks to some creative out-of-the-box thinking! 

And what a fabulous piece of floral-patterned wallpaper styles up that wardrobe’s back surface, which gets repeated in the main bedroom, as you’ll see in the rest of our photos.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of small-yet-stylish spaces, let’s discover A world of elegance in a teeny tiny house.

5 creative ideas for your living room floor
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this flat’s style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks