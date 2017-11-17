​A small flat that packs a big punch style-wise

We’re off to Poland for today’s slice of interior inspiration, and this one comes from Progetti Architektura, expert interior design firm in Warsaw, the country’s capital. And just like our title suggests, this prime portfolio piece might be small in terms of legroom, but certainly packs a big punch when it comes to style, comfort and luxurious design.
Its secret? It’s a combination of all those tried-and-tested tips that small spaces make use of, like light soft and neutral colours to make the rooms seem more visually spacious, sleek finishes to allow natural light to bounce around, a strong commitment to bringing sunlight indoors via windows and glass doors, double-duty furniture, etc.
But let’s have a look at some visual representation as well…
This open-plan layout, which seamlessly integrates a foyer, hallway, staircase, kitchen and dining area (on the right), as well as a living room / TV lounge (on the left), beautifully manages to combine an assortment of elements and fixtures without making the end result seem the least bit cluttered.
The proof is certainly in the pudding, for here we can see how a healthy dose of sunshine streams indoors via the floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, lighting up everything it touches.
See how expertly that modern kitchen has been done up, with that chocolate-brown wood becoming one of the main attractions.
Taking its cue from the downstairs spaces, this sleek bathroom knows all too well how to play with earthy hues and textured surfaces while making the most of its limited legroom.
A dressing room is a dream for many, and here we get to see how one has been styled up with very little legroom thanks to some creative out-of-the-box thinking!
And what a fabulous piece of floral-patterned wallpaper styles up that wardrobe’s back surface, which gets repeated in the main bedroom, as you’ll see in the rest of our photos.
