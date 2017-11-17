​Before and after: the sad terrace that became a cosy oasis

Most of us are all too well aware of what comes with a small terrace or balcony – a cramped lifestyle and ugly designs. However, that doesn’t have to be the case, as today’s homify 360° discovery so elegantly reminds us via its colours, patterns and delightful décor.

Professional interior design firm Severine Piller Design in Geneva, Switzerland was tasked with styling up a small balcony that, although showcasing some potential in terms of legroom, had nothing to give when it came to style or beauty.

However, the experts in charge swiftly dealt with that problem…