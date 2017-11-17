​Before and after: the sad terrace that became a cosy oasis

Most of us are all too well aware of what comes with a small terrace or balcony – a cramped lifestyle and ugly designs. However, that doesn’t have to be the case, as today’s homify 360° discovery so elegantly reminds us via its colours, patterns and delightful décor.
Professional interior design firm Severine Piller Design in Geneva, Switzerland was tasked with styling up a small balcony that, although showcasing some potential in terms of legroom, had nothing to give when it came to style or beauty.
However, the experts in charge swiftly dealt with that problem…
We don’t understand how anybody can be satisfied with this sad space. The colours aren’t working, the floor looks dirty and the little legroom that is available is not being used at all to anyone’s advantage.
No wonder a makeover was deemed necessary.
Fabulous! What a fantastic difference a little creative thinking and hard work can make, right?
The balcony now flaunts an eye-catching new look thanks to its colour palette of pastels, handful of pretty patterns, and just the right amount of furnishings and décor to make this little terrace bloom quite beautifully.
To ensure this new balcony is as practical as possible, it presents pieces that are… well, practical! Can you see yourself lounging on that comfy sofa to read, take a nap, chat with a loved one, etc.?
We are quite optimistic that this space belongs to a bookworm, seeing as it presents a dream-worthy layout that would be ideal for any book lover – imagine sitting on that modern chair while sipping on tea and paging through the latest bestseller, or being much more comfortable lounging on the sofa and its multitude of pillows.
To add even more charm and functionality, some lanterns were added to the new space, ensuring some dazzle once the sun sets.
