Gorgeous glass wall tiles

No matter where you install them, glass wall tiles bring a certain something and really finish a room wonderfully. Most commonly seen in bathrooms and kitchens, they add a touch of elegance and high end chic that no other wall covering can but for those of you that are a little more adventurous or willing to think outside the box, why not also consider them for other rooms as part of a feature wall?
Take a look at the following glass wall tiles and let your imagination run wild!
What a fabulous use of glass wall tiles! Kept minimal and simple by only installing the pearlescent squares within a designated shower area, these mosaic glass wall tiles look utterly beautiful. They also act as a stand out feature of the entire wet room, thanks to the remaining walls being kept super simple with a clean white finish. For a little extra drama, we could imagine these tiles looking amazing lining the doorframe, to tie in the theme as this would also help to differentiate between the en suite and the bedroom. Beautiful!
If the mermaid colours of the previous example don't appeal to you, but the glittering finish does, look no further for inspiration than these deliciously dark and gothic glass wall tiles that have been installed by Art & Design Studio. Exuding undeniable glamour, these shimmering rainbow tiles have elevated a purely perfunctory bathroom to a higher plane and we don't know if we would ever be able to leave a room this stunning! By using the glass wall tiles to only highlight key areas of the room, the effect is dramatic but not overwhelming.
These chunky glass wall tiles are as practical as they are simple and beautiful. Acting as a key feature and room divider, they help to add new dimensions and disperse the light in what could be a large, but uninteresting space. Reminiscent of commercial buildings, the tiles have an almost nostalgic feel, which helps to make the bathroom feel inviting. Helping to dictate the rest of the decor, the tiles have encouraged a neutral design style that gives an overall impression of chic and pared back simplicity.
If you are considering a statement wall in any room in the house, you really cannot afford to overlook glass wall tiles that are this different and stunning! Beautiful not only because of the fabulous teal shade, but also the seemingly random circular pattern, this installation is mesmerising and dazzling all at the same time. A perfect choice for a fun bathroom, these glass wall tiles are ideal for creating a sink splash back with a difference and we can picture the same tiles being used in a shower enclosure to really tie the theme together. Different and daring but fantastic too!
The glorious thing about glass wall tiles is the sheer variety of them on offer. If you can imagine something you want, the chances are that it already exists somewhere! Look at this example; there are multiple different tile types in use and yet non clash or look out of place. By sticking with a definite colour scheme, the perfect blues and greens for the bathroom, every tile looks perfectly at home, from the multi-coloured mosaics through to the chunky glass wall cubes.
There is something so undeniably inviting about this shower that it is almost hypnotising. The stunning curve of the chunky glass wall tiles that has been used to create the small, but perfectly formed, shower enclosure draws you in and with the checkerboard base, it feels as though we are falling into the rabbit hole with Alice! Though a dramatic installation, especially in a bedroom, the finish is surprisingly understated and sympathetic to the rest of the room. Privacy is ensured, to a degree, with the semi-opaque finish of the tiles and the overall effect is incredible.
If there were bathroom design olympics, we could definitely imagine this room taking the gold medal, for all the obvious reasons. The symbiosis of the dark wood and natural stone plays against the inherent glamour of the golden glass wall tiles perfectly and creates a juxtaposition that is hard not to admire. It's simplicity and organic chic meeting opulence and grandeur and it just works. The vast expanse of glimmering glass wall tiles is subdued just enough by the other installations in the room and creates a visual experience like no other.
Pastel glass wall tiles, especially when they are in mosaic form, have the tendency to look a little like confetti and as such, just a small sprinkling can make a big impact in a room. This tiny bath top inset could have been tiled with plain, colour matching tiles, but instead, the inclusion of a small width of sparkling gorgeousness has transformed a cool colour scheme into a bathroom fit for a mermaid. If the same tiles were used to create a splash back behind the sink, we think this would be a perfect family bathroom that enjoys a little design fun.
Now this is what we call a shower! A dual cubicle shower set up like this makes for a very time efficient bathroom when you simply cannot afford to wait for someone else to finish! But what we really like about this picture is that the same turquoise glass wall tiles have been used throughout to bring together the installation into one cohesive space. Rather than segregating the showers, the use of one tile type knits everything back together and allows for a beautiful, cool and functional bathroom space to be created.
When glass wall tiles are the order of the day, why think small? Come to think of it, why think standard either? You may automatically be considering mosaic pieces, but why not give some thought to mirror glass wall tiles instead? They serve a practical function, in that you won't need a separate bathroom mirror, help to make the room feel that much larger and when installed in a theme-sympathetic way, such as here, help to really bring a theme to life. Though a wall full of mirror tiles may sound a little much in theory, in practice they look nothing short of incredible.
