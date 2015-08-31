Stunning stainless steel doors

Stainless steel doors may bring to mind industrial settings or areas that need to be kept fastidiously clean, but don't be fooled! Stainless steel doors are a wonderful addition to any home and add a certain style and chic drama, while blending with any existing design scheme.
Though it is perfect for inclusion into kitchens, stainless steel should not be pigeonholed, so take a look at these examples and see if you can be inspired to include some stainless steel doors into your home.
We love the way that stainless steel doors have been subtly integrated into this warm and stunning kitchen space. Thanks to the matching worktop, drawer handles and utility surrounds, all of which have been finished in brushed stainless steel, the doors that have been included, just seen here to the right, do not stand out or dictate the rest of the room styling. Rather than opting for monolithic stainless steel doors, which would make a statement too bold to overlook, the small offerings seen here allow other natural materials to take centre stage.
Stainless steel doors in the garden may not be an automatic design thought, but why not? The material is well equipped to deal with any inclement weather conditions and when finished with stunning detailing, such as this eastern-inspired bamboo motif from Edelstahl Atelier Crouse, the doors become less of a division between indoor and outdoor spaces and more of a stunning talking point. This could even dictate the design of the garden as a whole, with real bamboo and Japanese water features being included. Clean, crisp and cutting edge.
What could be more industrial than stainless steel doors? Not much, but when put into a residential setting, they just blend perfectly. Take this front door for example; chunky, industrial and cumbersome, it works perfectly with the multi-tonal brick finish and chic zinc roof, turning a simplistically shaped building into a beautiful and inviting space. Small detailing helps to break up vast expanses of metal, such as that fabulous wood and polished handle and some subtle landscaping.
What a bright and sparkling modern kitchen. The symbiotic use of light, reflective materials has made the inclusion of those huge stainless steel doors natural and seamless, with no doubts that they are the perfect fit. Working well with the marble tiles on the floor and the light colour of the fitted kitchen cupboards, these doors offer yet more light reflection, which gives the impression of the space being even bigger than it is. Perfect for a minimalist space, this design scheme necessitates a tidy and uncluttered area.
What a fabulous juxtaposition of old and new this kitchen/dining room space is. The antique table looks perfectly at home with the exposed brickwork and beams, as well as that unique worktop area, but cast your eyes even further back and there is a super modern kitchen installation, featuring stainless steel doors. Potentially not a match you would necessarily make, you can't deny that the shiny metal looks incredible with the older style of the rest of the room. Almost understated in its simplicity, this practical installation makes for a lovely contrast and opens up a world of possibilities for owners of traditional properties.
Stainless steel doors can be as stark or understated as you like, you just have to decide what look you are going for and decorate the surrounding space accordingly. For an ultra modern design fan, a kitchen such as this one is the perfect choice, offering stark, clean lines and unadulterated counter space. We love the mirroring of the extractor above the unit that reinforces the square sharpness of the rest of the room and the simple burst of colour in the form of a small feature wall breaks up the space just enough to stop it from feeling unwelcoming or too industrial to be a home.
Open plan living has never looked so good! Everything about this space works harmoniously, from the unique kitchen centre unit that resembles a large tea trolly, through to the subtle and perfectly perfunctory kitchen cupboards at the back, all finished with stainless steel doors. Short of installing white cupboards, these stainless versions are the perfect partner to a bright, light open plan area that seeks to make the most economical use of space. They add another texture, finish and dimension to the room and match the centre unit perfectly, helping to draw the theme together as a whole.
Clearly, the accent colour of yellow is playing centre stage in this example, but look more closely and you will see that clever design is being used to subtly break up the large expanses of white. Running the risk of looking too clinical, an all white kitchen/dining space needs to be managed well to maintain the clean lines and we love the understated nature of a small injection of metal, thanks to the stainless steel doors that are just disappearing out of sight beneath the microwave. We can imagine that they perfectly compliment the oven and tap, helping to break up the vast area with little metallic injections.
Two design ideas that are not necessarily partnered in our minds are tradition Scandinavian wooden log cabins and super modern stainless steel kitchens. It should feel jarring shouldn't it, but just look at how wonderful the combination actually looks! The natural wood helps to bring an undeniable warmth to the vast expanse of stainless steel doors, that could have otherwise seemed a little cold. Adopting the tones and softness of the wood, the kitchen units are nothing short of beautiful and look as though they were destined to be installed here.
Eclectic styling is a firm favourite and this kitchen is making it look effortless. The stainless steel worktop is perfectly balanced by a casual wooden food preparation area and fun, mismatched glassware and ornaments. Add to this, the large stainless steel doors of the fridge/freezer unit and suddenly, what, on paper, should be a non-cohesive space has become a fabulous kitchen, filled with colour, fun and personality. Stainless steel does not need to be the main attraction and this room proves just how understated it can look, even en masse.
For more door inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: Interior doors.