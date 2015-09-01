Inspiration for stair carpets

Stair carpets are one of those frequently overlooked style choices that help to transform an attractive space into a welcoming, family-freindly area that really ties a home together. The injection of some well thought out soft furnishings is the perfect way to add not only some of your own personality but also warmth and comfort to a regularly used used but often forgotten reception area.

Take a look at these examples of beautiful stair carpets and give some consideration to adding some texture to your own hallway!