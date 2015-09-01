Inspiration for stair carpets

Stair carpets are one of those frequently overlooked style choices that help to transform an attractive space into a welcoming, family-freindly area that really ties a home together. The injection of some well thought out soft furnishings is the perfect way to add not only some of your own personality but also warmth and comfort to a regularly used used but often forgotten reception area.
Take a look at these examples of beautiful stair carpets and give some consideration to adding some texture to your own hallway!
We love the mix of traditional decoration and modern flair that is working perfectly here. The hallway, finished in a lovely wallpaper, looks wonderful with the white staircase and as a way of breaking up the large expanse of paint, a modern runner has been installed. Complimenting the dark wood frames on the wall, the black and grey natural fibre carpet looks perfectly at home and offers much needed stability on the stairs as well as a burst of soft furnishing in an otherwise very plain space. When stair carpets can look this good, why consider anything else?
The nautical-feel carpet used here brings a touch of nostalgic glamour and luxe to an other wise relatively plain area. Though the stairs have been beautifully designed and installed, with a stunning glass enclosure, topped with a natural wood bannister, against the stark white walls, minimalism would have been perhaps a little too sparse to be considered homely. The inclusion of beautiful stair carpets, such as this natural fibre striped example, turns a stairwell into another beautiful and inviting space that can stand alone as a design statement.
The us e of colour in this example from Chaudhuri Architects is inspired and brings the space to life with a zing of individual personality. We love the contrast of the neutral walls, subtle lighting, natural materials and the injection of vivid colour thanks to the rug and stair carpets. Though still subtle, the deep blue of the stair runner adds depth and warmth to a neutral palette and perfectly compliments the rich hues of the traditional hallway rug. The end result is a cohesive, foot-friendly space that alludes to a luxuriously decorated home.
What could be more luxurious than decorating with rich, deep-pile soft furnishings? Imagine coming home after a long and tiring day, kicking off your shoes and letting your toes sink into a plush carpet as you walk up the stairs to run yourself a much deserved bath. It sounds like heaven and is just one reason why stair carpets are proving to be so popular. The rich chocolate brown and natural stripe shown here add a bannister-complimentary drama to the light space and make even a small area such as a hallway seem far more high end.
With a staircase as large and dramatic as this, you are unlikely to want to cover it all when you could opt for a beautiful carpet runner instead. Seen here, the oatmeal coloured carpet works perfectly against the vivid mustard of the walls and the timeless elegance of the golden stair rods to create undeniable warmth and a deeply luxe finish. Nothing has been left to chance here and everything is perfectly symbiotic, meaning that a cohesive and inviting hallway space has been generated. Stair carpets can be as flexible and adaptive as you, you just have to know how to integrate them with your design leanings.
In a home that favours very light neutral tones, statement stair carpets are probably not the way to go, but something equally as understated and calm in tone could prove to be the difference between an institutional appearance and a cool, relaxing home environment. We love the pale tones of the stair carpets featured here as they give just enough contrast to compliment and highlight the other decorating choices. We can imagine that curtains in a similar tone would finish the look perfectly.
If patterns and bold choice are your thing then look no further for inspiration for your stair carpets! What a dramatic, but oddly subtle look this is! On paper, a wide black and neutral stripe carpet should look a little too much, but when installed in a bright space, with complimentary wallpaper and a sympathetic eye, the result is nothing short of breathtaking and show stopping. The elegant fit of the carpet, with the boarder flowing easily around it, demonstrates a commitment to making patterns work to create natural lines and beautiful spaces. Wow!
Blink and you could easily miss the stair carpets in this picture, but take a closer look and you will notice that the colour and material have both been chosen very carefully to not only compliment the surrounding colours, but effectively blend in, like interiors camouflage! Everywhere you look is a neutral palette, with natural wood and white taking centre stage, but right there in the middle, offering a new texture and a touch of luxury is the natural jute stair runner. Beautiful and practical, thanks to the hardwearing fibres, this is modern elegance at its best.
We always love a home that isn't afraid to showcase the eclectic design leanings of the people that live there and this is one example that makes us (khaki) green with envy. This whole picture exudes a quiet confidence and cool, from the industrial style stair rails through to the cultural souvenirs and well though out space. Right there, in the middle, is a subtle yet beautiful carpet installation that ties everything together and brings a new neutral into play. The use khaki green on the stair carpets works wonderfully with the natural wood, light walls and foliage already in situ and we love the overall effect.
What an unusual way to incorporate stair carpets into a home! We love how unique this is and could imagine that any number of materials and patterns would work just as well as this lovely neutral tone. By only covering the stair ledge, rather than the full body of the step, the natural wood, that is clearly a much loved element in this space, can remain the main focus. Offering underfoot comfort and warmth, without overshadowing the staircase as a whole, this 'top area only' version of stair carpets has really grabbed our attention!
For more carpet inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: Designer rugs & carpets.