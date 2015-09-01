Retro armchair revival

As huge fans of all things unique and stylish, we don't think there can be many things better than including some repurposed or vintage furniture into your home. With a previous life and a story to tell, these pieces bring a new depth and sense of whimsical fun into any space, regardless of your preferred design aesthetic.
Take a look at these examples of the perfect retro armchair and see if we can tempt you to bring a little bit of old into your new home.
Everything about this retro armchair from Sketch Interiors screams 'sit on me'! We love the unique composition of this pice, from the atomic-style legs through to the wingback style, this is a chair that knows exactly how it wants to look and at the same time, looks so comfortable that fights are bound to ensue as to whose turn it is to sit in it. By finishing in a fabulous vibrant blue velvet, the upholstery guarantees that this will be a statement piece of furniture wherever you place it, but we could imagine it being the perfect boudoir chair in a similarly funky and retro styled bedroom.
How's this for a retro armchair with a difference? Looking more like a bizarre beach chair than an indoor seating solution, this timber piece is nothing short of weird and wonderful. Traditionally Scandinavian in appearance, the red velour upholstery adds a touch of glamour that turns this rustic piece into something altogether more suitable for installation indoors. An amazing talking piece, this retro armchair would look equally at home in a conservatory or a living room and with deep padding, we would love to sink on down into it!
With vintage and retro styling enjoying something of a renaissance at the moment, Danish furniture, such as this gorgeous example, has become exceptionally popular. Modern designers are increasingly looking to former design champions, such as G Plan, for inspiration and we can see why. This basic but elegant wooden retro armchair is nothing short of glamorous in its simplicity and ensures that it would not look out of place in any home. From industrial chic through to a funky family home, any space would be well accessorised with a chair such as this in situ.
Small but perfectly formed, this lovely retro armchair brings an injection of colour and fun into any room, even those with a more modern feel. Don't be fooled into thinking that retro furniture won't work in your home because you have favoured a far more modern style, if anything, this is where a retro armchair would be best placed! Providing a wonderful contrast of old and new, retro furniture often features clean lines and fluid shapes, perfect for adding a little flair to even the most modern of spaces.
We love the simple bent metal rod frame and slouchy leather cushion of this super simple, but infinitely dramatic retro armchair. So laid back in style, the use of leather for the cushion is a stroke of genius as it will weather and soften to create an even more comfortable seating option. The perfect inclusion to any room, this would be a lovely addition to a study that looks to incorporate retro design aesthetics into a practical space. Thanks to the dark tones of the materials used, this would not be out of place in a masculine setting, allowing for an injection of vintage glamour to be welcomed into every room.
A retro armchair does not get much more traditional or dramatic than a dark leather Chesterfield built for one! Timeless in their popularity and delightful in their design, these fabulous chairs bring to mind times gone by, when people would retire to the lounge to enjoy a glass of something delicious in front of the fire. The ideal addition to a grand living room, these chairs would work equally well in a study. Leather, studs and quilting have never looked so good, high end or comfortable!
For something a little more delicate, feminine and altogether more understated, we really like this low-seated retro armchair. The perfect boudoir seating option, this brings soft furnishings and classic design styling together in one harmonious creation and while looking beautiful, it also looks eminently comfortable. We can picture sitting down in this retro armchair, at a dressing table, to get ready for a glamorous evening out. The problem is, you may not be willing to get up out of such a lovely piece of furniture!
What a fabulous little retro armchair that seems to be so upright and prim! The neutral grey of the upholstery is working beautifully against the polished dark wood legs and thanks to being on delicate little golden castors, the whole piece can be easily moved about when a room re-organisation is on the cards. Finished with traditional button backing, we adore how at home this armchair looks in a clearly shabby chic room and know that it will prove to be infinitely adaptable to look just as stunning in a period house, modern home or industrial setting.
What do you do if you love the shape and style of a retro armchair, but the upholstery just isn't you or sympathetic to the rest of your home? Simple, you re-upholster and inject your own flavour and fun! What a statement piece this chair is, with mismatched fabrics and a multitude of bright colours all working together to create something truly unique and very eye catching. In the right, eclectic, house, this will make for a truly stunning inclusion and we can imagine a funky nursery being the perfect location for such a chair, providing mums and dads with the perfectly comfortable location for spending some quality time with baby.
On the face of it, this retro armchair looks deceptively simple and potentially, a little standard, but take another look. The beautiful lines of the dark wood frame, the scalloped arms, the perfect angle for comfortable sitting and the elegant upholstery have all combined to make this Danish-style chair something that we are coveting. Of course, other upholstery options would dramatically change the look of this piece, but we love the simple elegance of the dark fabric that allows the wood to really take centre stage. Effortlessly elegant.
