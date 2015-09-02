Perfect paving designs

When thinking about landscaping options, horticulture and garden ornaments often seem to take precedence over anything else, but don't forget to give equal thought to potential paving designs! Not only a practical addition to any garden, thanks to the accessibility they inherently offer, paving designs can help to transform an outdoor space into cohesive, beautiful outdoor area suitable for socialising.

Take a look at these paving designs and see if you are inspired to update your garden!