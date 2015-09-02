Gorgeous granite worktop colours

When re-modelling or re-decorating a kitchen space, it can be easy to get bogged down with things such as choosing the right tiles and making sure you like the new cupboards you have selected. Other installations can quickly fall by the wayside, leading to a rushed choice that may upset the entire balance of the room. Counter tops are one such installation. With a huge variety of granite worktop colours available, be sure to take your time when selecting the one that you want and if you can't find it straight away, don't compromise.

Take a look at some of these lovely granite worktops colours and see if you are tempted to select something a little bit different for your kitchen!