Gorgeous granite worktop colours

When re-modelling or re-decorating a kitchen space, it can be easy to get bogged down with things such as choosing the right tiles and making sure you like the new cupboards you have selected. Other installations can quickly fall by the wayside, leading to a rushed choice that may upset the entire balance of the room. Counter tops are one such installation. With a huge variety of granite worktop colours available, be sure to take your time when selecting the one that you want and if you can't find it straight away, don't compromise.
Take a look at some of these lovely granite worktops colours and see if you are tempted to select something a little bit different for your kitchen!
The traditional wooden butcher's block worktop may have had its day as black granite looks to be here to stay. Classic, elegant and striking, granite worktop colours don't come much more impressive than solid, glossy black. The perfect partner for any style of kitchen, a dark worktop not only looks clean and fresh, it also brings a certain high end element to a space, transforming what could be a reasonably priced fitted kitchen into something a whole lot more bespoke looking.
In a gloriously modern kitchen that favours light coloured cabinets, neutral tones and uncluttered spaces, granite worktop colours such as this light beige are utterly perfect. helping to draw and relict light from all angles, the room looks large and airy and incredibly clean. By allowing for a very subtle colour difference between the worktop and cupboards, everything in this example from ABN7 Architects blends into one smooth line and helps to maintain the cutting edge modern appeal of this somewhat space-age kitchen.
Now THIS is an amazing kitchen area! Look past the sheer size of the room for just one minute and what is taking centre stage? Surprisingly, it's not the incredible and clearly bespoke wooden cabinets, it's the huge swathes of mottled marble granite worktop! Vast not only in size but also in impact, granite worktop colours such as this moody grey with bright white swirls transform a kitchen in one swoop and help to elevate it to such a high end level that it almost becomes aspirational, rather than inspirational. An incredible effect, we love the overall impact of this space.
A deceptive space, at first glance this looks almost a little bit retro, but when we look closer, it is a modern, almost industrial inspired kitchen area. Granite worktop colours such as this grey speckle are almost a tiny bit reminiscent of decades past, but when combined with bright white cabinets and clean lines, as well as ultra popular subway tiles and industrial roofing trusses, the lasting impression is one of sheer modernity and crispness. Had an accent colour been added, the modern impact would have been lost, but by staying true to a limited colour palette, we love how the space has been transformed.
Granite worktop colours, if too stark or dramatic, can be a little overbearing in a kitchen space, so we love this example, which shows how a slither of natural material can go a really long way while not detracting from other design choices. The dark wood of the cabinets in this picture would have been entirely overshadowed by a thick and chunky worktop, especially in the bright white which has been selected, so to minimise the impact, the granite has been cut super thin. Perfectly perfunctory but not stealing the show, the worktop has been given as much consideration as everything else and as such, contributed to a harmonious installation.
Dark grey cabinets, topped off with very dark mottled granite might sound a little too imposing for a kitchen, on paper, but this example is nothing short of stylish and lovely. By keeping the walls a bright white, the moodiness of the dark component choices has been balanced out and tamed somewhat. The fabulous skylight allows the room to be drenched in natural light, which in turn picks out the slithers and tones in that fabulous counter top and shows that granite worktop colours don't have to be boring, they can be just as dramatic, eclectic and different as the people choosing them!
In direct contrast to the previous example, here we have a similarly dark grey tone being used on the kitchen cabinets, but instead of a thick, monolithic dark worktop, a sculpted and light installation has been chosen. The effect is strikingly different, with the natural marbling adding a lovely extra tone to the room. By shaping the edges of the worktop that has been placed on the island, the styling has instantly changed from modern to more traditional and country-style, which goes to show just how versatile the material is.
For more traditional kitchens, there is an inherent temptation to just opt for thick wooden butcher's block worktops, but why not take the time to give granite worktop colours some consideration too? The mottled grey granite seen here does not overpower the room, remains elegant and traditional in appearance thanks to rounded corners and being cut as a thin slab and effectively blends into the surroundings so as to not be a main feature. In fact, our eye is naturally drawn to the fabulous range in the background, not the stunning granite sat in front of it.
When any worktop feels like an imposition in a deliberately sparse kitchen area, give some though to granite worktop colours as they can be the perfect choice. Seen here, just a small inclusion, for practicality purposes, helps to not only tie a room together but also keeps everything pared back, plain and simple. This dark grey worktop works perfectly with the matte chalk paint finish of the cupboards, contrasts wonderfully with the painted brick wall and brings just enough colour to bolster the simplistic theme without overshadowing it. Simply beautiful.
Of course, granite worktop colours are not only thought about for the kitchen, they are wonderful inclusions into a bathroom too, especially when it is possible to invest in a coordinating sink! We love the moody dark grey glitter finish of this granite worktop and think that the matching sink really helps to set it off against the organic slate on the wall. Despite the overarching theme of dark colours, the room does not appear too imposing, but rather, seems cool and relaxing. That is the joy of using natural materials and we love the overall effect on display here.
