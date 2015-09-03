Wonderful walk in pantry design ideas

A walk in pantry is something that many of us imagine being part of our dream kitchen. Thankfully, there are many incarnations of the vast larder style rooms that we picture, meaning that more and more of us can enjoy the luxury of a creatively designed kitchen.

Whether you are dreaming of floor to ceiling shelves chock-full of exotic ingredients or something a little more modest, take a look at these walk in pantry design ideas and see what could work in your home.