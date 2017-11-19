Your browser is out-of-date.

​How to get the most out of your small bedroom

Johannes van Graan
homify Scandinavian style bedroom
Most of us are familiar with small bedrooms that, once a bed is placed in there, are pretty useless in terms of space. And that also includes very little potential in terms of design and décor. After all, just like a kitchen with a simple little stove, what good is a bedroom that only has enough space for a boring old bed?

Not to worry, for there are quite a few ways to make your modern bedroom come to stylish life and turn it into something much more practical – and we have them right here!

1. Use the room’s height (i.e. its walls) for items like shelving, wall art, etc.

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
2. Is it at all possible to dig into the wall and make up a niche or bay window? Then do it!

Apartamento Terraços da Ponte, Estúdio AMATAM
3. Dark colours will cramp up a small room; light neutrals are your friends!

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
4. Mirrors not only increase visual spaciousness, but help in bouncing light around the room.

Casa particular, Gavetão- Decoração de Interiores
5. Any furniture with built-in storage is worth gold!

Camas, Aros y Canapes, Baixmoduls
6. If you MUST have a TV in there, then ditch the TV stand and opt for a wall-mounted model to save on floor space.

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design
CB Apartment—Lisbon

Let’s scope out some more ideas when it comes to Living in small spaces.

Got any other tips you can add to our list?

