Rustic ruins that became a dream house

Our latest homify 360° gem comes to us from Christèle Brier Architechniques, interior architects in Tours, France. And the project they’re sharing with us is sure to inspire everyone, not only those interested in the rustic- and Mediterranean designs.

How many of us have dreamed of owning a second home, a private little abode reserved for weekends and holidays that provides dashing views, stunning style and, of course, the adequate legroom and practicality that ensure comfortable living? Well, the owners of today’s discovery wanted just that, which is why they sought out the abovementioned professionals to help turn a ruined old structure into a delightful weekend getaway spot…