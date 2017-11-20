Your browser is out-of-date.

Rustic ruins that became a dream house

Loading admin actions …

Our latest homify 360° gem comes to us from Christèle Brier Architechniques, interior architects in Tours, France. And the project they’re sharing with us is sure to inspire everyone, not only those interested in the rustic- and Mediterranean designs.

How many of us have dreamed of owning a second home, a private little abode reserved for weekends and holidays that provides dashing views, stunning style and, of course, the adequate legroom and practicality that ensure comfortable living? Well, the owners of today’s discovery wanted just that, which is why they sought out the abovementioned professionals to help turn a ruined old structure into a delightful weekend getaway spot…

This old house

Even though this image shows the ‘before’ stage of the home, we can already see the potential being flaunted via the richly textured stone walls, the detailed roof, and the riverside location.

Work in progress

Compare this image to the first one – a decent amount of work has already been completed, as that exterior façade, although still very rustic, definitely looks ‘neater’.

An interior look

Of course a pretty façade will only get you so far – what really matters is a beautiful and liveable interior space! But relax, for this is only what the house looked like before the renovation started.

Coming to life

Much better! Those walls look ripe and ready to be adorned with wall art and décor pieces (or not, for they pretty much add enough detail to the interiors already). 

The modern doors and windows make all the difference in the world to the house’s new look.

Let’s scope out some imagery of what it looks like after the furnishings (and family) were moved in…

Speaking of makeovers, let’s see how This overgrown garden gets an amazing new look.

We’d love to know what you think of this house’s new look.

