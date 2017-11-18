6 tricks to always keep your living room neat and tidy!

Nobody wants to spend their whole life cleaning and tidying, but at the same time, no one wants to live in squalor and mess either, so what's the solution? Well, in terms of your living room, we think we've stumbled upon a few handy tips that will give you the clean and cosy look you want, without cutting into your social life too much! After all, finding extra cash to hire a professional cleaner can be a little tricky, so if you can do the job yourself, in less time and for free, doesn't that make sense? We think so, so let's get to those cleaning hacks!
Making space for a small bin is a great idea in your living room, as countless bits of debris can quickly collect! Think about dead TV remote batteries, junk mail and even food wrappers that don't ever seem to make it to the proper bin, but instead, sit on your coffee table and clutter up the room!
Little and often, that's the key. So instead of letting a whole day's worth of cleaning and organising accumulate, have a quick blitz every single day and you'll never need to waste your weekend doing a proper deep clean! A quick dust, a plump of the sofa and it'll look good as new in your living room.
Vacuuming is a chore that you simple can't get around, but instead of going crazy once a week, try to run your machine round a couple of times, but with less effort and intensity! Also, if you spot some mud or mess, just have a speedy sweep instead of carting your machine out of the cleaning supplies cupboard!
If you reset your living room at the end of every day, just before you go to bed, you'll wake up to a room that is ready to use, gorgeous and looks clean and tidy. What we mean by a reset is plumping your cushions and putting them back where they should go, clearing any dinnerware away and putting your remote controls somewhere you can easily find them.
A little bit of fresh air goes a long way on your living room, so when you have a few minutes, get your windows open and your blinds or curtains fully drawn, so you can invite plenty of natural light and clean air inside. Lingering odours always create an unclean vibe, so get them out!
Finally, if you know you will never be a domestic god or goddess, choose your living room colours cleverly so as to minimise the visibility of dirt and grime! Darker hues will help for this, but try to also select fabrics that are easy to clean, as if you can just pop your sofa covers in the washing machine, you're more likely to actually freshen them up now and then.
For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.