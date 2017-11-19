Your browser is out-of-date.

A bungalow with breathtaking lighting solutions

press profile homify press profile homify
Bungalow | Kempen
Loading admin actions …

Have you been mooching along, assuming that bungalows have to be boring? We understand why, but have an amazing home to show you today that will blow that theory out of the water! Instead of old fashioned finishes and boring lighting in the one storey house that we have for you today, you'll find lighting that takes things to a whole new level in every room, from the open-plan living and dining room through to the hallway and even the exterior! We can't help but think that the architect that created this home would be delighted to see it so flatteringly illuminated, but why not come and see if you love it too?

From the outside!

Bungalow | Kempen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

Queck - Elektroanlagen
Queck—Elektroanlagen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

The wall lights here and simple house number, which is also illuminated, have created such a visually striking façade that draws you in to find out a little more, don't you think? With modern lighting in play, you can't help but notice how beautifully contemporary the building itself is. Let's look inside!

A ceiling feature that dazzles.

Bungalow | Kempen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

Queck - Elektroanlagen
Queck—Elektroanlagen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

How unusual is this? Instead of perimeter ceiling lighting that would run around the entire edge of the ceiling, just a small section has been given the inset treatment, in a bid to make more of a feature of the chic fireplace. Imagine the cosiness of this room when all other lighting is switched off and only the feature installation and flickering flames light the space!

A spotlight on dinner.

Bungalow | Kempen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

Queck - Elektroanlagen
Queck—Elektroanlagen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

As this is an open-plan space, the reverse of the fireplace looks basically the same but now, we can appreciate the extra lighting source, in the form of multiple small spotlights that have been expertly sunken into the ceiling itself for a flush finish. There's a whole heap of natural light pouring in too, which helps immensely!

A hallway to die for.

Bungalow | Kempen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

Queck - Elektroanlagen
Queck—Elektroanlagen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

Just look at how bright and airy this hallway feels! That's such a rarity, so we can only assume that another inset lighting design has contributed to the dazzling display! Well, that and clever frosted glass sliding doors that all just keep the light flowing into every potentially dark nook and cranny! Don't believe us? Then we'll show you a snap with the doors shut!

The proof is in the pudding!

Bungalow | Kempen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

Queck - Elektroanlagen
Queck—Elektroanlagen
Queck - Elektroanlagen

You see? Even with the glass doors shut, this hallway still feels bright and fresh, which is so important in a one-storey home. The false ceiling and lighting installations are really inspiring us to think a bit harder about the lighting we choose for our homes now. Who needs boring fixtures, after all?

For a little more lighting motivation, take a look at this Ideabook: Lighting ideas for the home.

Would you love lighting like this for your home?

