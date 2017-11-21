Alternatives to garages: wooden sheds

Not everyone has enough space or budget for a proper garage, but we all have the right to protect our autos and make the front of our homes look a little more orderly and tidy, so what can be done? Well, we think that a stylish and well-constructed open wooden shed is a great way to go, as you'll get that look and function of a garage for a fraction of the cost. Plus, if you get a talented carpenter to complete your project for you there will be endless opportunities for personalisation and creativity, in terms of design! Shall we show you a few of our favourites, to get you started? Come on then, let's take a look!
Who could not like this charming little wooden car shed? Looking every inch like a mini cabin house for your auto, the stained wood and tiled dark roof combo works so well. It will never go out of style either!
If your house is a little more bold, in terms of design and or colour, you will want to extend that to your wooden car shed too, just so that everything ties in properly. We can't recommend coloured roof tiles enough, as they give such a terrific finished aesthetic!
If you're lucky enough to live somewhere with wonderfully clement weather, you might not fancy a roof at all, in which case, a stylish pergola should be all you need! We love the look, not to mention the practicality and lack of maintenance!
Don't you agree that this little carport looks as though it REALLY means business? Strong, tall and beautifully proportioned, the heavens could literally open and your car would be protected and safe underneath the roof! It's the proud stature that really impresses us.
What's the extra benefit of a standard garage? All the extra storage that you can lay your hands on! Well, in this case, you can still get a portion of handy space, alongside your wooden car shed. Perfect for stashing tools and any car fluids, this really is a great idea. You could probably even get your lawnmower in there!
Blink and you'll miss the car shed here, as it has been designed to mimic the main house so perfectly and just disappears from view. With the same style of roof in situ and neatly tucked to one side, the cohesive design here has guaranteed a great reception and there is barely any walk to the front door. Perfect!
