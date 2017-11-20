Sneaky cleaning tricks for every functional room in the house

Have you ever noticed that certain items of furniture or fixings in your most-used rooms always seem to get either damaged or really gungey? We have and more than that, we've realised how irritating it is trying to sort them out and get them clean, which is why we've taken the time to out together a handy list of cleaning hacks that you will not want to forget! We can't all afford professional cleaning squads that come in and rectify our spillages and laziness, so it's time that we took our own bathrooms et al to task, so come with us now and find out how!
A wooden coffee table is a staple in so many living rooms, but one slip and you'll have water rings and cup marks to deal with. Thankfully, you can make a paste from olive oil and white vinegar, which, when rubbed into the stains, in circular motions, will make them disappear before your eyes!
In your kitchen there are two main grime perpetrators; the hob and the oven! Both can be tackled with the same simple store cupboard ingredient though; baking soda! Sprinkled on your hob, it will only need a few minutes to cut through grime and for your oven, you can make a paste with just water, smear it inside, leave overnight and then wipe away!
Mould is your biggest problem in bathrooms, as poor ventilation combined with a lot of moisture and heat means only one thing; fast growing black mould spores! The only way to deal with mould is ruthlessly, so it's time to reach for the bleach! If you spot a troublesome area, we suggest a regular bleach wipe, even if no mould is visible. Plus, get your ventilation sorted, even if that only means opening a window when you use the room!
Pillows have to put up with a lot, including greasy hair and dead skin cells, so first things first; try to buy washable ones! Once you know you can put them in your machine, you can add some bleach and soda crystals, to really kill any nasties and get the pillows back to a gleaming white. You could even add some lavender essential oil, to promote good sleep!
After mould, rust can be a big issue to contend with, as your taps will naturally react to all the water, eventually. If you spot rusty marks, tackle them straight away by dousing them in lemon juice and then, after a few minutes, adding some salt. The two ingredients work together to cut through rusty deposits and they can then just be wiped away.
After your oven, it's your coffee machine that needs to be really spotless, but water deposits, limescale and blockages will all be a spanner in the works. With these in mind, we recommend a monthly deep clean, whereby you run the machine with white vinegar instead of water. it will help keep your machine tip-top and you only need to flush hot water through afterwards for the smell and taste of vinegar to disappear!
