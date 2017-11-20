Sneaky cleaning tricks for every functional room in the house

After your oven, it's your coffee machine that needs to be really spotless, but water deposits, limescale and blockages will all be a spanner in the works. With these in mind, we recommend a monthly deep clean, whereby you run the machine with white vinegar instead of water. it will help keep your machine tip-top and you only need to flush hot water through afterwards for the smell and taste of vinegar to disappear!

