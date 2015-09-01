Ideas for brick tiles

When it comes to decoration, we know how hard it can be to find the perfect solution. In any room, the finished look needs to be perfect. Combining all the elements so it all comes together is the entire point, and we understand the importance of it.
Brick is such a fabulous look. Exposing it, however, can be problematic and expensive. Not to mention messy! We have found a selection of brick wall tiles that erase the need to strip any walls beyond the plasterboard. Simply tile and go, no mess or fuss.
These tiles are called Muralla. They come in a brick that has 5 colours through it to help achieve a more natural look, and it does work very well. We don't think you automatically know they are tiles. These have a very traditional brick look, and are available from Tile Mountain. They would go in any room from your kitchen, as a splash back, to your living room, as a feature wall. They are easy to install, and because they are tiles, they are easy to clean.
We think the whole brick look goes exceptionally well in bathrooms. It is a natural area of the home to want to tile due to the water in the room, Tiles offer a perfect balance between looking good and being extremely practical. These Sensestone tiles are made from porcelain and the light grey colour works brilliantly. They are light and look very modern and sleek.
A contemporary kitchen with a classic retro feel. The vintage metro tiles here really help take us back to a time when exposed painted brick was fashionable. These tiles offer a lovely overall finished look, as well as providing the perfect splash back to any sink. They work well with the wood worktop, helping the finished look be exactly what it is. They have an uneven edge which also adds to the overall effect. We love the simplicity of this image and how well the tiles work here.
From the kitchen to the bathroom, these tiles really do work everywhere. The white brick offers a clean retro look. It almost takes us back to the subways of New York. You get a real vibe and sense of a different time with this look. Bathrooms can get messy when used by a whole family and this is another reason tiles are an excellent option, because they are so easy to clean!
This room offers such a different look to the brick wall tiles than we have seen so far. They aren't light and they are not plain, yet they look utterly fabulous. The high gloss black finish of the tiles gives a sense of class and utter indulgence. The colours from the tiles are echoed perfectly in the mirror and the vanity table. The gold tiles are patterned which works brilliantly when surrounded with the plain black tiles. There is such a sense of opulence and elegance in this image. The boarder tiles add a glamorous finishing touch to the look and the overall impact is stunning.
The shower, of course, is very much always tiled. It makes perfect sense as they are water tight and easily cleaned. This bathroom has tiles on the walls as well as in the shower and they work really well. This is in fact a steams shower, that is totally enclosed. It has to be waterproof to stop damp. The tiles offer this protection. The grey colour helps give a modern look, whilst allowing light to bounce off of them and offer a sense of space.
Kitchens can either look homely and well used, or clean and minimalist. This one catches our eye because it has so much white, which we do associate with minimalism. Yet it manages to have lived in and used feel about it. The brightness of it certainly makes it feel open and the tiles add to this look. It is very simple with clean lines. The brick wall tiles help to break up these lines and add some visual texture.
A lot of bathrooms now are going for the mosaic tile effect and whilst it looks great, there is still something very appealing about the brick wall look. Subway tiles are named that simply for the reason that a lot of subways use tiles for easy maintenance. Here the tiles have been used wonderfully well and the effect looks amazing. They line the walls of the shower and the bathroom, tying the whole room together well. The dark grey with the white actually manages to achieve a sense of space in this small room.
This bathroom is the epitome of art deco luxury. With space everywhere and a black and white theme, the brick tiles were a necessity of design. We don't think any other tile work would have sufficed. The finished look is something out of the 1920s jazz era, and we think the tiles just give a lovely finished look.
If tiles don't seem to be an option for you, you can always just go for it and strip a wall. The look is stunning, as you can see here. Exposing actual brick definitely looks great, but so much work is involved. We hope we have have shown you enough brick tile options that you can make a decision based on the style you want.