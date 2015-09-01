Glass is a robust and easy material to use. It can be used in windows, doors and roofs! It allows the heat and light of the sun to flow through it, making it the perfect choice for a lot homes, for a variety of different design reasons.
Glass roofs are common in areas of the home such as the conservatory, they are also becoming increasingly popular with the use of much larger skylights in various areas of our homes. They allow natural light in and there are options available to cover them up, allowing the house to stay warm over winter.
This house was renovated by rococo and looks stunning. The overall effect of the large glass roof is instantly apparent. It floods the area with light, and the room itself could almost be outside. There is so much going for this conservatory and a lot of this is down to the glass roof. It has a contemporary design, with modern lighting and furniture. It offers a great transitional space between the indoors and outdoors, where you can sit and relax whilst still being protected from the elements.
A conservatory can add value to any home. It not only gives us a wonderful space to relax and enjoy, but if we ever decide to sell, it adds a lot of value to our homes. This extensive conservatory is mostly all glass in a frame. It gives an entire extra room to this elegant house and all of the glass just creates a massive sense of space and light. The glass roof looks wonderful and effective.
We can imagine just sitting in a sun spot in this room, reading book and enjoying the warmth. This glass roof is made with a more solid structure than the one above, in terms of the glass areas are somewhat less. There is still enough glass to allow a great sense of openness. The light reflects off of the tile floor and back around the room. The windows have blinds for added privacy and these can be fitted to the roof as well.
Not only does a glass roof allow light to flow around the room and warmth to flood in, it allows you views that you just wouldn't get otherwise. This image shows the benefits of glass. The panoramic views from here are spectacutlar. You can look around you or skyward, which is something an ordinary roof can not offer you. The angle of the roof on all three sides allows rain to just fall off and we thing it would look and sound amazing too. The furniture in this room has a more traditional feel to it overall, yet the room itself looks new and modern. It just goes to show that you can make any room personal when you add your own belongings.
A glass roof does not have to be delicate, not by any stretch of the imagination. Glass can be made to be as strong as you want it to be. This house was a renovation project and a walk on glass roof became something the owners wanted. It certainly adds a unique perspective from the inside looking out and is something not many people will have. It will let light flow into the room below it, whilst offering an outside space as well.
When it comes to entertaining, there is nothing better than doing it in a space where the sun can sit from dawn until dusk. We can imagine eating here with friends and family on a warm summers night, enjoying good food and natural light. And when the sun goes down there is always the option of using the lights. This glass roof is very modern and contemporary and in keeping with the rest of the room.
As an extention, this conservatory is a lovely addition. The slanted roof not only looks amazing in terms of design, it lets an exceptional amount of light in. It has a long and slender look to it, meaning this could be added as an extra when a house has limited space. Due to the angle of the roof, it would be easier to maintain than a flat roof too. The simple design is just very effective and we can immediately see how light and airy the space looks.
A room utterly enclosed in glass, with a very slimline frame that doesn't detract from the glass at all. With the glass panels allowing maximum light in, this is a sunroom to envy. The glass roof just allows much more light to get in than if it had just been a glass fronted room. It acts as a way to feel like you are outside whilst remaining inside. You can enjoy this glass roof whether it be sunshine or rain, because it is part of a home, so it will be warm as well as bright.
This conservatory is part of this beautiful country home. The rug and the luxury sofa just make it feel like somewhere you want to spend an afternoon lying around and relaxing in. With the glass roof allowing lots of light in, and the rest of the glass showing off the spectacular views, it is a lovely spot to sit in. Because this room opens up into the main house, the glass roof feels like a perfect extension of indoor space into outdoor space.
From the modern to the sleek and contemporary, we have looked at a large variety of glass roofs so far. This glass roof has a much more traditional feel to it, as does the table and chairs and all the decoration. A family orientated space, it has multiple uses. From dining to relaxing in, we can imagine sitting here with the sun streaming down through the roof, or silently listening to raindrops falling. The tall windows that surround it let in even more light, and make the room look incredible.