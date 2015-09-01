Glass is a robust and easy material to use. It can be used in windows, doors and roofs! It allows the heat and light of the sun to flow through it, making it the perfect choice for a lot homes, for a variety of different design reasons.

Glass roofs are common in areas of the home such as the conservatory, they are also becoming increasingly popular with the use of much larger skylights in various areas of our homes. They allow natural light in and there are options available to cover them up, allowing the house to stay warm over winter.