Top 5 projects of the week: Carriage houses to conservatories

The projects which proved this week's most popular were family homes of all shapes and sizes, ranging from carriage houses in America to homes in the Norfolk countryside. Let's take a look and see which properties made the cut.
This week's most-loved project was an interesting one. The Laurelhurst Carriage House is essentially a studio above the garage that complements a family in Portland, Oregon. The beautiful property consists of the family house, the studio, a spa, sauna, and an outdoor area to match. To take a peek inside this enviable studio, click here.
Next we arrive at a mid-century house in Bristol which saw a modern rear extension which was to drastically change the way the home is lived in, whilst retaining the original look and feel of the house from the front. With a refurbishment to match and with all work carried out with the environment in mind, this is a perfect example of how all new renovations and extensions should be sensitive to their surrounds. Click here to take the full tour.
The house with the pink door was a once average suburban home; an inconspicous bungalow that was not worthy of a mention. Today, however, the rear extension is a beautiful rendition of modern and stylish residential architecture, clad in cedar and with a bold form that couldn't be any further from the boring home it once was. To see what we mean, click here.
Not all extensions and renovations aim to become the most modern and outlandish home on the street. Some home owners simply wish for an extension that increases the floorspace of the home that retains the classic features and classic country charm of the original house. This home in Norfolk is one such example. With an increase in size without a decrease in character, take a look around this charming country home here.
Last but not least this week is a British classic; the conservatory. For the lucky owners of conservatories, the only way to make a conservatory truly part of the home is with furniture and decorations that are representative of the occupants. If you missed our article on 10 modern conservatory furniture ideas, click here to take a look.