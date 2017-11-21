​6 smashing ideas to style up walls

Yes, we know that you’re probably thinking that with paint, wallpaper and hanging a few portraits, you’re pretty much covered in terms of beautiful walls. But while we’re not discounting these aforementioned methods, did you know there exists so many other options to give your walls some glamour?

Besides, wouldn’t you want the walls separating your modern living room and dining room, or the one in-between your courtyard and kitchen to flaunt the same elegance and style as the rest of your interior rooms?

Let’s see some great alternatives…