Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​6 smashing ideas to style up walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Yes, we know that you’re probably thinking that with paint, wallpaper and hanging a few portraits, you’re pretty much covered in terms of beautiful walls. But while we’re not discounting these aforementioned methods, did you know there exists so many other options to give your walls some glamour? 

Besides, wouldn’t you want the walls separating your modern living room and dining room, or the one in-between your courtyard and kitchen to flaunt the same elegance and style as the rest of your interior rooms? 

Let’s see some great alternatives…

1. This 3-D effect in the walkway of your terrace or garden certainly adds some glamour.

Área de lazer no cond. Barra Bali, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style garden
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

2. A unique touch is always recommended to make a wall more memorable, like these textured wood panels that become a striking focal feature.

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

3. How about contrast? Raw concrete mingling with some shiny pizzazz in the form of wall art?

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

4. You can’t go wrong with texture, as this stone-clad wall reminds us.

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

5. This unique metal-and-wood design separates spaces while still ensuring a visual link.

APTO. J & C, Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Beige
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

6. Natural stone in cool greys – definitely some stunning raw character in an otherwise modern space.

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

From one surface to another, take a look at these Statement-making design flooring.

Sneaky cleaning tricks for every functional room in the house
Impressed? Which of these designs will you be trying out on your walls?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks