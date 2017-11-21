Your browser is out-of-date.

​30+ pictures of beautiful terraces

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Imagine a beautiful terrace with comfortable loungers/chairs, a dining table in the centre, and a few potted plants in the corners, all enjoying a supreme view of the fresh surroundings – doesn’t that sound like the most ideal way to spend some time outdoors?

Fortunately, a beautiful terrace can definitely save you money in terms of relaxation, as you don’t really need a lot of additional elements (except maybe a bottle of wine) to get into a serene state.

So, with relaxation in mind (as well as beautiful garden/landscape views, stunning furniture, socialising occasions, and a wicked selection of styles and designs to cater to personal taste), let’s take a look at these 40 outdoor terraces (which include patios, pergolas, garden fittings and other structures) that will definitely make you feel closer to nature.

1

INTO THE WILD, Espace Team Espace Team Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Espace Team

Espace Team
Espace Team
Espace Team

2

Террасы с видом на идеальный сад, Террадек Террадек Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
Террадек

Террадек
Террадек
Террадек

3

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

4

homify Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

5

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

6

Банный дом , Pavelchik Design Pavelchik Design Eclectic style spa
Pavelchik Design

Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design

7

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern garden
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

8

Деревенский дом в современном стиле (РЕЗИДЕНЦИЯ_Х), НБ_Частный Девелопмент НБ_Частный Девелопмент Minimalist houses Wood Wood effect
НБ_Частный Девелопмент

НБ_Частный Девелопмент
НБ_Частный Девелопмент
НБ_Частный Девелопмент

9

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

10

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern garden
CP Paisagismo

CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo

11

FiaFlora Expogarden | 2009, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern garden
Folha Paisagismo

Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo

12

Интерьер дома в Репино, Студия дизайна интерьера в Москве "Юдин и Новиков" Студия дизайна интерьера в Москве 'Юдин и Новиков' Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Студия дизайна интерьера в Москве <q>Юдин и Новиков</q>

Студия дизайна интерьера в Москве "Юдин и Новиков"
Студия дизайна интерьера в Москве <q>Юдин и Новиков</q>
Студия дизайна интерьера в Москве "Юдин и Новиков"

13

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

Way-Project Architecture & Design
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design
Way-Project Architecture & Design

14

homify Minimalist style garden Bamboo
homify

homify
homify
homify

15

Progetto Giardino, Federico Vota design Federico Vota design Rustic style garden
Federico Vota design

Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design

16

Casa G+M, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

17

Casa Burguette, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

18

"Скандинавия 150", NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома

NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома

19

Villa Mía-Zihuatanejo Mexico, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern garden
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

20

Веранда в коттедже, DS Fresco DS Fresco Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
DS Fresco

DS Fresco
DS Fresco
DS Fresco

21

Дом "Woodlark" - комбинированные конструкции, NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома

NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома

22

Casa de Inverno, Kauer Arquitetura e Design Kauer Arquitetura e Design Rustic style garden
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

23

Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Sweet Home Design

Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design

24

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

25

homify Asian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

26

СП-250 клееный брус, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

27

Жилой дом в стиле Фрэнка Ллойда Райта, АРХИФАБРИКА АРХИФАБРИКА Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
АРХИФАБРИКА

АРХИФАБРИКА
АРХИФАБРИКА
АРХИФАБРИКА

28

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

29

ЛЕТНЯЯ ВЕРАНДА, Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
Tony House Interior Design &amp; Decoration

Tony House Interior Design & Decoration
Tony House Interior Design &amp; Decoration
Tony House Interior Design & Decoration

30

homify Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

31

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

32

Condomínio - Aquarius - S. J. dos Campos, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Modern garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

33

Верея 100, NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома

NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD—Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома

34

Дом "МОДЕРН", Архитектурная Мастерская Георгия Пряничникова Архитектурная Мастерская Георгия Пряничникова Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Архитектурная Мастерская Георгия Пряничникова

Архитектурная Мастерская Георгия Пряничникова
Архитектурная Мастерская Георгия Пряничникова
Архитектурная Мастерская Георгия Пряничникова

35

S-Line Pergola EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches Garden
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

S-Line Pergola

EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

36

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

37

Дом у большой воды, премиум интериум премиум интериум Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
премиум интериум

премиум интериум
премиум интериум
премиум интериум

38

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

39

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

40

Проект дома в классическом стиле, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

Way-Project Architecture & Design
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design
Way-Project Architecture & Design

Which of these terraces inspire you to do something similar back home?

