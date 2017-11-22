A home that oozes sophistication

It will never get old for us; discovering fabulous houses that have been designed and decorated to the highest standards possible and today, we're going to show you one that has really stuck in our memories. The product of a clearly talented interior designer with a great handle on modern and Scandinavian styling, we think you're going to be a huge fan of the clean lines, bright walls and focus on creating a cosy ambience. From a strikingly minimalist style of living room through to a chic dining room, this home has it all, so let's take a look!
While the styling here is demonstrably understated and chic, the inclusion of a contemporary fireplace has really added some heat to this amazing space. Muted tones, angular furniture and a deliberately minimal amount of accessories offers up a smorgasbord of style!
We had to take a closer look at this fireplace, as it's just so wonderfully modern and pared back, but manages to offer the right amount of warmth and has become the natural focal point of the entire living room. We could imagine an installation like this one even looking as good in a more rustic and traditional lounge too.
The drama and design of this dining space has us beside ourselves with jealousy that this isn't our homes! A beautiful yet sturdy table meets surprisingly luxurious chairs with such harmony and then there's those overhead lights that bring everything together. Against the black wall in the background, the soft colours of this installation work so well.
While a pretty living room is never a bad thing, it can be enjoyable to find a more secluded and solitary spot in a home, when quiet contemplation is on the cards, and that's what we have here. Offering easy and uninterrupted views out into what we assume is a neat and modern garden, we bet this is a favourite chair!
Any kitchen that manages to look chic and uncluttered is ok with us and this one has organisation down to a fine art! With space enough for a table, breakfast bar and large island, it's applaudable that clutter hasn't simply drowned out all usable surfaces, but those bespoke wooden cabinets have taken care of providing more than enough storage. Again with the muted tones as well! There must have been a kitchen planner with a taste for contemporary finishes involved here!
Any home that demonstrates as much style and grace as this one does will always shine a light on some extra opulent and beautiful touches, such as light fixtures that simply stagger. That's often the secret you know; keeping large design features understated and simple but then really going to town with the easily overlooked aspects.
