Hallways give off great first impressions of our homes, and due to the high amount of foot-traffic in hall and entryways it is always important that the entry way of our homes are kept clear from clutter, clean and easy to maintain. Hallway runners are perfect options for hallways as unlike carpets—which are permanent—runners are easy to maintain, wash and replace. The combination of a hardwood floor together with a runner is also practical, easy to maintain and looks fantastic. Another reason why runners are a good option for an entry way is that they protect the floor underneath. Runners are like rugs, but longer and intended to run the length of a hallway and/or continuing up the stairs. Runners come in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours, making it easy for anyone looking for a runner to adapt it to their home's design and style.