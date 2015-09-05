Hallways give off great first impressions of our homes, and due to the high amount of foot-traffic in hall and entryways it is always important that the entry way of our homes are kept clear from clutter, clean and easy to maintain. Hallway runners are perfect options for hallways as unlike carpets—which are permanent—runners are easy to maintain, wash and replace. The combination of a hardwood floor together with a runner is also practical, easy to maintain and looks fantastic. Another reason why runners are a good option for an entry way is that they protect the floor underneath. Runners are like rugs, but longer and intended to run the length of a hallway and/or continuing up the stairs. Runners come in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours, making it easy for anyone looking for a runner to adapt it to their home's design and style.
We love this hall runner, simply for it's bold colour. It is made by Roger Coates Floors and looks to be very high quality. In Franklin Carmine, it is 60cm wide and can be as long or as short as we need it to be, meaning it can fit in any hall with ease. It is 100% Venetian flatweave and soft to the touch. It will really help protect wooden floors like the one here in the image. It goes well with the white and we love the extra red touches around the hall to finish off the look.
Whatever way you desire to decorate your hallway or landing, we think doing something a little brave and bold could make you feel good. This hand made diamond weave runner is stunning. It can play tricks on your eyes if you stare at it too long though! It is fun and stylish as far as runners go and we guarantee it would brighten up any hallway.
We like this hallway because it feels very warm and welcoming. It is modern and open plan, which could leave it feeling cold. Especially with the tiled floor and the white walls, it could easily feel sparse. The runner in the hall adds a real sense of home and warmth to the look. It looks plush and like it would be very warm underfoot. A perfect addition at any time of the year, but easily interchangeable with the seasons. You could always put down a lighter rug for spring and summertime.
From the bold and patterned to the plain. There is a lot to be said for patterns and boldness, but equally, a lot is to be said for the other side of that coin. Plain can look as impressive as something very bright. This runner is contemporary and modern and something too bright could easily look out of place and throw the whole look off of balance. This hallway is an awkward shape and a runner is the perfect flooring option to have cut to size to fit any shape.
Stripes are always a favourite in design. They draw your eye in the desired direction, be that up or down the stairs. It helps make the stairs feel more open. Set in a Victorian house, which are usually smaller when it comes to staircases, anything you can do to make it feel more open is better overall. The runner goes very well well with the eggshell wall and white handrail.
Why not go all out with your hallway runner? Go for something like this bespoke and modern look. It is distinctive and one of a kind. Set against the white floor, it really stands out and makes a statement. The multicoloured stripes add a great sense of fun and we think this look is fabulous.
Here we have something a little less bright, but still attractive. The blue and lighter blue stripes work well in this space and the runner looks very contemporary. We like how it brings the space together. If the stairs were just white, everything would look a little bland and dull. This splash of blue really adds to the modern feel of this hallway. It also acts as a much needed protective barrier on the stairs.
We like that this hallway is ultra traditional, but it hasn't been decorated conventionally. The walls are a stunning blue that hit you right away. It is full of opulence too, which take it back to more traditional roots. The windows offer a lot of bright light into the hall, but the wall lights add a lovely warm glow to it too. The pictures on the wall look old fashioned and fit well in the space. The runners here are very traditionally patterned and this is an obvious choice for this space, as one of the above runner designs just wouldn't fit here. The runners have a genuine antique feel to them and help complete the look.
We have seen some runners for hall floors and some for hall stairs, and the one thing they all have in common is that they fit the intended area. We don't always need to fill the space in it's entirety and we can always go smaller. This small runner is placed perfectly in this hall to protect the floor and add some much needed colour and pattern. It goes very well agains the dark floor and light walls, offering a perfect splash of colour.
However you desire to decorate your landing or hallway, we hope we have given you some inspiration when it comes to choosing a good runner. This hallway is elegant in style and we love the simplicity of the finished look. The runner comes down the stairs and all of the white is offset by the colour of the runner and the beautiful parquet flooring.