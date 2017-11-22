​The gorgeous interiors of a Hammersmith house

We’re off to the capital (of England) today for our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one comes from London-based team GK Architects Ltd, who had the pleasure of being put in charge of this exceptional house in Hammersmith.
But their hard work and creative thinking most definitely paid off, as you’re about to see with these smashing images of the interiors.
So, without any further ado, we present to you the end results of a refurbishment and basement extension to an existing family house…
What better place to start at than the heart of the home? Although it’s done up in the modern style, there are a variety of eclectic touches in this kitchen for us to appreciate, like the subway-style tiles of the backsplash (a very common feature of industrial spaces) and the raw timber stools (which are quite superb for a rustic setting).
A hop and a skip away from the kitchen we locate the dining area, which bears a strong visual link with the kitchen in terms of both colour palette and design. But what really stands out for us is the way in which the dining space becomes oh-so prominent via that thunderstorm-blue hue that styles up the table and chairs, making it stand out quite beautifully from the sleek whites of the background.
And just when we thought we had this design figured out, we are presented with this bedroom in a colour palette that makes the modern/rustic fixtures look almost classic! It’s that unique grey hue which almost looks baby bluish when paired with the whites and off-whites of the room.
And this room also scores major points for its clever commitment to storage via that coffee table with wicker baskets in the front of the bed!
This en-suite shares its space with the main bedroom, with a sleek glass wall and –door separating the two areas. And seeing as wood has enjoyed being such a star player in the rest of the house, it was (wisely) decided to bring it back here, allowing it to coat up not only the floor, but also that bathroom vanity.
Of course we need to explore these interiors a bit more, so have at it!
Up next for your inspiration: A world of elegance in a teeny tiny house.