​The gorgeous interiors of a Hammersmith house

We’re off to the capital (of England) today for our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one comes from London-based team GK Architects Ltd, who had the pleasure of being put in charge of this exceptional house in Hammersmith.

But their hard work and creative thinking most definitely paid off, as you’re about to see with these smashing images of the interiors.

So, without any further ado, we present to you the end results of a refurbishment and basement extension to an existing family house…