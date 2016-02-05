Before you slip on your dancing shoes and head out into the weekend, take a moment to savour our homify Projects Of The Week! If you're new here, this is our weekly Friday evening round up of projects newly added to our site, which we think you might find interesting and inspiring!
First we take a trip to rural Wales to admire a very special home. So special, in fact, it was named Britain’s best new home in 2014. We'll then whisk you to London for some rooftop pampering (hope you brought your bathing suit!) before showing you some great garden ideas, which hopefully plants some seeds of inspiration for spring…
Sounds great, right? Then let's get started. Scroll down to see more and don’t forget to let us know which was your favourite project in the comments!
Our first new favourite project is the jaw-dropping Stormy Castle, which is is a purpose designed family home, constructed in a remote location in Gower, Wales.
The original project brief received by Loyn & Co evolved following detailed discussions with the client and a thorough understanding of the site. Consequently, the existing main house was demolished and replaced with a contemporary dwelling that responds sensitively yet positively to the site, creating a timeless, high-quality architectural solution carefully integrated into the landscape.
Fundamental to the brief was the desire for a low energy, low maintenance, sustainable, lifetime home. As you can see, all this was achieved and more! So much so that the project won the RIBA Manser Medal 2014 — an award from the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) for Britain’s best new home.
From rural Wales to the rooftops of Central London, Projects of The Week is already clocking up the miles!
So, next to a stand alone property that adjoins the capital's Corinthia Hotel where Decorum.london developed a terrace for a high-end ambassadorial residence. This apartment is an iconic penthouse with wrap-around terraces enjoying views over practically all of London’s historic landmarks.
In excess of 90 tonnes of prime landscaping materials were designed, managed and constructed in a manner that befits a project of this calibre. A new build roof terrace garden that needed a principled design for the apartment’s large open spaces. The client required a simple and uncomplicated approach, seating and entertaining areas that complement the grand style living spaces of the interior.
Fire bowls with relaxed seating and a Jacuzzi are some of the additions to this terrace garden.
We were so impressed with this project by Decorum.london we'd decided to show you a little more of it!
Simple structures that work with the timber on the terrace complement the uncomplicated planting. The stone elements to the exterior structure of the building were matched by the natural stone paving in straight form that run alongside the building whilst timber completes the terrace.
Evergreen planting creates warmth to the perimeter whilst Trachelospermum Jasminoides soften with evergreen to the windows and allows a beautiful fragrance during the flowering season. The trellis breaks the monotony of the vertical stone and allows the subtle shapes of the art deco lighting to be echoed in the landscaping.
If it looks this inviting on a gloomy British afternoon, imagine how fantastic it would be under a blue August sky… heavenly!
Wow! This beautiful garden already has us longing for spring.
Made possible by Barton Fields, who supply a stunning range of beautiful stone paving, available in a variety of colours and finishes.
If you have some room you might like to consider injecting some classical French style into your garden to give it that je ne sais quoi.
Carved from 100% limestone, Barton Fields are particularly renowned for their French style stone fountains, which are available in a range of sizes and styles to suit most tastes.
