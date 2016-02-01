Making your walls a talking point

The norm for the walls in our home is smooth surfaces with a single colour. However, norms are meant to be broken and walls can take a more meaningful role in our home's décor. They are a canvas awaiting our creativity and ingenuity to be unleashed and create a unique spectacle that it is in tune with our persona.

To help you change their appearance we will focus on bold and original wall designs. Whether stripes, circles, original colours or designs, your walls can transform your interior!

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!