The 80 m² family apartment that got a stylish new look

They say change is as good as a holiday, which is definitely one of the reasons why so many people opt for a makeover, remodel or renovation of their homes (in addition to changing trends and personal tastes, of course). And with the words “change” and “style” in mind, we tackle our newest homify 360° discovery: an 80 m² apartment that was given a fabulous new look by Warsaw-based experts Ideals | Interior Design And Living Store.
Seeing as this space belongs to a family with little ones, the results not only had to be beautiful, but also appropriately comfortable and safe.
Let’s see how it turned out…
This is a prime example of how to combine classic elegance with contemporary design. Muted colours and more conventional furniture and accessories meet clear lines and stylish details.
And speaking of stylish details, take a look at that oh-so trendy stone cladding making the fireplace the prime focal piece.
A traditional-meets-modern look was chosen for the kitchen. High wood cabinets ensure a solid yet subtle look, while the stainless steel peninsula incorporates a bit of shine.
And the diagonally placed wooden floors and artistic ceiling pendants? Well, that’s just creative design!
The bedroom’s design is just as it should be: relaxing and calming, with only a handful of furnishings and décor pieces so as not to clutter up the room.
Look at those practical bedside lighting fixtures that are ideal for bedtime reading!
For the room that belongs to the youngest member of the household, the designers went with soft pastel shades and loving details to make the room stylish, yet also child-friendly.
Look how this room boasts all the essentials for a modern child’s room (colours, patterns, toys, storage areas, etc.) without going overboard or being too childish.
Let’s scope out a few more images of this super inspiring space!