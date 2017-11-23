The 80 m² family apartment that got a stylish new look

They say change is as good as a holiday, which is definitely one of the reasons why so many people opt for a makeover, remodel or renovation of their homes (in addition to changing trends and personal tastes, of course). And with the words “change” and “style” in mind, we tackle our newest homify 360° discovery: an 80 m² apartment that was given a fabulous new look by Warsaw-based experts Ideals | Interior Design And Living Store.

Seeing as this space belongs to a family with little ones, the results not only had to be beautiful, but also appropriately comfortable and safe.

Let’s see how it turned out…