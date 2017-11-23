5 ingenious tips to cut your cleaning time in half!

We can only imagine how wonderful it would be to have access to a large enough household budget to be able to hire a team of professional cleaners to tackle all the mundane and boring chores that are a necessity, but alas, that's not the case for everyone! So you know what that means: we need to find some sneaky ways to make cleaning a whole lot less arduous! Well, it's either that or you need to commit to a really authentically rustic living room et al, in order to explain away mounds of dust and debris! Let's take the more sanitary route though and get to grips with some sneaky cleaning hacks, shall we?
If you have guests expected imminently and you're concerned about the state of your home, start with the lounge! That will usually be where you entertain and you can simply sweep the room, removing clutter and dirty dishes, to give the appearance of a more minimal and stylish living room. By default, guests will assume that the rest of the house looks just as neat and tidy too!
Nobody wants to try and fall asleep in a messy room, which is why you need to focus on keeping your surfaces clear and the best way to do that is with a decent amount of storage. Whether you've opted for a beautifully classic bedroom or have pushed the boat out with a contemporary design, there will be a host of storage solutions that seem tailor-made for your home.
Your talented kitchen planner would be devastated if you simply let their creation get dirty and unhygienic out of laziness, especially when the solution to a permanently clean and presentable kitchen is to simply get in the habit of clearing as you go. As you make rubbish, pop it straight in the bin and give your counters a simple wipe down with a throw-away antibacterial wipe. It'll take seconds but save you hours of trying to scrape off dried spillages!
The state that your little ones' rooms can get in is appalling, what with them being super keen to play with all of their toys, at once, in the middle of the floor, but they can actually help you to keep the house tidy, if you convince them that's it's a fun game! How about including toy boxes that have been painted to look like treasure chests and other exciting items, so that they want to pop their toys in them?
Bathrooms are notorious in terms of needing a lot of cleaning, but similarly to your kitchen, you can take a clean as you go approach, if you want to make life easier. A shower spray that can simply be spritzed and left after use is a good idea and why not just get in the habit of giving sink taps a quick wipe and popping some bleach in the toilet? People will genuinely assume that you spend your whole life cleaning, but you'll know differently.
