An apartment that makes art a top priority

WOW! This is a guest room to die for! There's no subtlety here, with vivid golden hues and bold patterns all being brought into play in a very avant garde and exciting way. It's quite something to have the requisite vision to be able to turn any wall or accessory into a standalone piece of art.

For more colourful home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fun and colourful bathroom ideas and inspiration.