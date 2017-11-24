An apartment that makes art a top priority

We love it when we come across a fabulously curated home, which is clearly the product of a talented interior designer and a client that really knew what they wanted. Today, we have one such incredible home to show you and the prevailing theme appears to be amazing art! From the stylishly accessorised modern hallway through to a cacophony of beautifully understated classic bedrooms, you're going to love the way that colour and natural materials have been put to great use, but don't just take our word for it! Let's take a look!
Step through the front door of this effortlessly stylish apartment and you come face to face with a huge slew of gorgeous art, modern finishes and amazing sunlight. This is just the beginning as well, so let's take a closer look! As a side note, we love the warmth of the wooden floor here!
The deeper into this apartment you go, the more art that starts to pop up and break up huge expanses of walls and it works SO well. There really isn;t any need for feature walls or accent colours here, as the art is taking care of everything. What a divine gallery vibe!
Now this is a bedroom that really wanted to stay simple, yet look effective and what a success it is! The feature wall has created a gentle accent hue that has been built on perfectly with a statement headboard and other little accents, such as a band around the light shade.
WOW! This is a guest room to die for! There's no subtlety here, with vivid golden hues and bold patterns all being brought into play in a very avant garde and exciting way. It's quite something to have the requisite vision to be able to turn any wall or accessory into a standalone piece of art.
For more colourful home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fun and colourful bathroom ideas and inspiration.
Given that the main living space in this apartment feels like a high end gallery, we wanted to show you an alternative view of this bedroom, as the natural light really shoots through the gauze curtains and illuminates the whole area! The fresh gallery feel is very much alive and well in here, just thanks to some clever textile choices.