​A family home gets completely reborn

What to do once you realise that you’re no longer satisfied with your small, cramped and outdated house? Well, you can either move and find something more suited to your needs, or you can take what you have and make it so much better.
The latter is what happened with today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of the professionals over at Schreinerei Fischbach Gmbh & Co. KG. Using their expertise and experience, they helped a family completely rebuild their house and lifestyle, with new materials, extensions, windows and doors, more spacious rooms, and a host of other equally impressive factors combining to form… well, see for yourself!
Open-plan layouts are just the best, which is why that idea was taken and used superbly for this house’s new look. Look at the expert placement of furnishings and fittings – that fireplace, for example, is perfect for heating up not only the living area, but also the adjoining dining space.
And on that note, we present these 16 British dining rooms that will make you want to spruce up yours.
The heart of this home flaunts a brand-new look, with multiple modern touches ensuring it’s ripe and ready for the 21st century. Modern high-tech equipment and a multitude of storage areas are just some of the new touches that are being enjoyed here today.
And this is what the interior of the new extension looks like: charming wooden floors, a superb view of the outdoors, and buckets of natural light flooding indoors.
The new extension is clad with timber panels, giving it a natural look that also stands out from the rest of the façade. And how fabulous is that corner window?
Although we have no idea what the house looked like pre-renovation, we can say with all certainty that its new look is amazing. Here, at the back of the house, a spacious wooden deck conjures up so much potential for outdoor resting and socialising.