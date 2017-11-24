​A family home gets completely reborn

What to do once you realise that you’re no longer satisfied with your small, cramped and outdated house? Well, you can either move and find something more suited to your needs, or you can take what you have and make it so much better.

The latter is what happened with today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of the professionals over at Schreinerei Fischbach Gmbh & Co. KG. Using their expertise and experience, they helped a family completely rebuild their house and lifestyle, with new materials, extensions, windows and doors, more spacious rooms, and a host of other equally impressive factors combining to form… well, see for yourself!