The old offices that became prime city apartments

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Westminster, central London
Our latest homify 360° differs somewhat from our usual discoveries, seeing as it went from stuffy office spaces to sleek and stylish city apartments – what a superb idea for a conversion project! 

London-based experts GK Architects Ltd were in charge of this style-up, which was implemented in Westminster, central London.

Let’s get inspired…

Living Room GK Architects Ltd Modern living room
Kitchen GK Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Kitchen

Bedroom GK Architects Ltd Modern style bedroom
Bedroom

The bathroom of beauty

Bathroom GK Architects Ltd Modern bathroom
Bathroom

One word: marble. And that’s all it took to style up this little bathroom, from floor to (almost) ceiling. Mixing in some stainless steel and dark wood surfaces was just icing on the cake.

Let’s scope out the other rooms of this super successful conversion project.

The bedroom

Bedroom GK Architects Ltd Modern style bedroom
Bedroom

The soft colour scheme is continued here in the bedroom, joined up by elegant blue-grey hues and a touch of pattern. But what really impresses us here is the mirror-clad closet, adding visual space to the room while also ensuring incoming light bounces around delightfully.

From the other side

Living Room GK Architects Ltd Modern living room
Living Room

Seen from the other side, this open-plan living room/kitchen continues to impress. Notice, for example, how the room ushers in an abundance of natural lighting, yet is also fully committed to keeping this space dazzling once the sun sets via layered lighting (those table lamps are part lighting, part prime décor pieces!).

Small, yet full of style

Living Room GK Architects Ltd Modern living room
Living Room

Another firm reminder that style doesn’t require lots of space – you just need to be clever with layout, choice of furnishings and décor, colours and patterns, etc. 

See how beautifully that coffee table in the living room complements the stainless steel of the kitchen breakfast bar and matching stools.

Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this office-turned-apartment.

