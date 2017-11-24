​The old offices that became prime city apartments

Our latest homify 360° differs somewhat from our usual discoveries, seeing as it went from stuffy office spaces to sleek and stylish city apartments – what a superb idea for a conversion project!
London-based experts GK Architects Ltd were in charge of this style-up, which was implemented in Westminster, central London.
Let’s get inspired…
One word: marble. And that’s all it took to style up this little bathroom, from floor to (almost) ceiling. Mixing in some stainless steel and dark wood surfaces was just icing on the cake.
Let’s scope out the other rooms of this super successful conversion project.
The soft colour scheme is continued here in the bedroom, joined up by elegant blue-grey hues and a touch of pattern. But what really impresses us here is the mirror-clad closet, adding visual space to the room while also ensuring incoming light bounces around delightfully.
Seen from the other side, this open-plan living room/kitchen continues to impress. Notice, for example, how the room ushers in an abundance of natural lighting, yet is also fully committed to keeping this space dazzling once the sun sets via layered lighting (those table lamps are part lighting, part prime décor pieces!).
Another firm reminder that style doesn’t require lots of space – you just need to be clever with layout, choice of furnishings and décor, colours and patterns, etc.
See how beautifully that coffee table in the living room complements the stainless steel of the kitchen breakfast bar and matching stools.