​The “always and never” guide to hardwood floor maintenance

Personal taste aside, nothing quite comes close to a beautiful hardwood floor styling up a living room / hallway / bedroom / just about any other space you can think of. But of course with great beauty comes great responsibility: What kind of polish should be used with that hardwood floor? Is it okay to clean with vinegar? How about mopping?

Relax – this guide was tailor-made for people like you who don’t quite grasp the maintenance that comes with appreciating a hardwood floor…