White, light and bright ideas for your home

White, light and bright is all about creating minimal and airy interiors that bring about a sense of stillness and serenity. Today, our schedules are becoming more and more demanding and our days have become consumed with rushing around for appointments and meetings that without evening realising it we often forget to simply stop, relax, unwind and take a deep breath. In order to counter balance this, it has now become more important than ever to surround ourselves with positive energy and influences and to create homes and personal spaces that give us the opportunity to take a step back, reflect and recharge.

Our homes are places for personal solitude and are environments that reflect and resonate with our personalities. Thus, creating spaces that promote calmness and quietude is necessary not only for our personal wellbeing, but can also inspire and energise visitors and guests. By taking influences from Scandinavian design, the aim is to encourage a harmonious, balanced, bright and airy atmosphere that is complemented against a backdrop of neutral tones and soft pastel colours. De-cluttering, organic textures and cleanliness all help in producing spaces that become tranquil havens where everything has its own place and can be beautifully presented and appreciated.