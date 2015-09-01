White, light and bright ideas for your home

White, light and bright is all about creating minimal and airy interiors that bring about a sense of stillness and serenity. Today, our schedules are becoming more and more demanding and our days have become consumed with rushing around for appointments and meetings that without evening realising it we often forget to simply stop, relax, unwind and take a deep breath. In order to counter balance this, it has now become more important than ever to surround ourselves with positive energy and influences and to create homes and personal spaces that give us the opportunity to take a step back, reflect and recharge.
Our homes are places for personal solitude and are environments that reflect and resonate with our personalities. Thus, creating spaces that promote calmness and quietude is necessary not only for our personal wellbeing, but can also inspire and energise visitors and guests. By taking influences from Scandinavian design, the aim is to encourage a harmonious, balanced, bright and airy atmosphere that is complemented against a backdrop of neutral tones and soft pastel colours. De-cluttering, organic textures and cleanliness all help in producing spaces that become tranquil havens where everything has its own place and can be beautifully presented and appreciated.
The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in our homes and everyday we spend a lot of time in our kitchens preparing food, chatting and even socialising. This kitchen ticks all the rights boxes in creating a balanced atmosphere that has been beautifully finished in all-white flush furnishings that together exude an environment that is clean, crisp, light and refined.
Plants are wonderful in helping to mutually stimulate people with their environment. Of course, they are also fantastic at filtering light and air. Simply the placement of this bright green plant on the window sill in this kitchen, balances and nourishes the space ideally. Complemented against the natural colour of the light wooden dish rack and designer detergent, the feeling becomes crisp, clean and tranquil, how a kitchen should be.
White and natural light is the best combination when combating tight and small spaces. By painting all the walls and ceiling a crisp and refined white makes this narrow hallway feel brighter and refreshing. The wooden floorboards together with the soft filtering of natural light from the skylight, works harmoniously in bringing closer together the outdoors inside the home.
A bathroom is a space for cleaning, contemplation and relaxation. This bathroom shows perfectly the combination of how natural light against a backdrop of soft hues and textured flooring, can evoke a soothing and serene sanctum. De-cluttering is necessary in a bathroom so that the space can be focused purely on helping to clear the mind and unwind. The striking bathtub becomes the feature in this room and sits prominently in the centre, waiting for its guests to arrive, in order to fulfil its purpose.
Pastels against a white palette have the opportunity to enhance a space and freshen up any atmosphere. The delightful design of this baby-blue couch with bold pastel cushions softens the space and exudes a environment where one can rest and wind down. The addition of the vintage looking wooden legs are not only supporting the couch but also grounds the couch to the earth, like the trunk of a tree supporting its branches. The playful combination of colour and white, successfully brings together calmness and composure to the environment.
The bedroom is where we sleep, where we dream and where we unravel all of the days events and happenings. White furnishings and fittings against neutral tones create the perfect harmonious balance for the bedroom. More importantly it is extremely beneficial that the space is devoid of any clutter and mess, just as the saying goes, 'a cluttered environment, a cluttered mind.' The large floor to ceiling windows in this bedroom filters in natural light which brighten the room just enough to be soothing, whilst the minimal design of the contemporary bed allows room for breathing. Beautifully presented, everything has its space and can be fully appreciated.