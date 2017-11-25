​The stunning family home of Bauhaus-style design

Our homify 360° gem for today comes to us from Wir Leben Haus, professional house builders in Schondra. These experts’ portfolio piece is the ideal example of how hard work and creative out-of-the-box thinking can lead to a most memorable project.

And as you can judge from our headline, this modern family home provides a firm throwback to Bauhaus-style architecture, yet it’s also this home’s ingenious location (on a hillside) that adds to is superb look.

Let’s start exploring…