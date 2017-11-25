Your browser is out-of-date.

​The stunning family home of Bauhaus-style design

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loading admin actions …

Our homify 360° gem for today comes to us from Wir Leben Haus, professional house builders in Schondra. These experts’ portfolio piece is the ideal example of how hard work and creative out-of-the-box thinking can lead to a most memorable project.

And as you can judge from our headline, this modern family home provides a firm throwback to Bauhaus-style architecture, yet it’s also this home’s ingenious location (on a hillside) that adds to is superb look.

Let’s start exploring…

The culinary corner

Let’s not forget the importance of colour, for this is a family home, after all. And that’s why a generous dose of lime green styles up the kitchen’s focal wall, ensuring some adequate charm for the heart of the home that can be appreciated even from the dining section.

Speaking of charming hues, let’s check out the Best wall colours for small bedrooms.

The living room

We finally get to enter this modern home, but we immediately jump up to the top floor (the one where the roof terrace is located), and here is where we encounter this open-plan family room consisting of the living room, dining area and kitchen – all done up in impeccable style and modern magnificence, of course.

Another look at the front

We go back down, only this time we admire the house’s façade from another angle in the back yard. See how stunningly the structure’s monochrome palette makes it become more prominent once the fresh greens of the lawn and garden are added.

See why This 100-year-old monochrome home will steal your heart.

The roof terrace

Sometimes it’s what we don’t see which has the most impact, and standing on the lawn below doesn’t provide a clue that this super spacious terrace is located above the house.

What a picture-perfect location for some outdoor socialising and relaxation!

The exterior view

Let’s start at the back of this property, as it’s the more open and visually-welcoming side (as is the case with most modern-style houses). What immediately jumps out is the look of the structure – it’s as if gigantic building blocks have been neatly stacked atop one another to produce this stunning abode.

Simple and subtle, true, yet undeniably stylish.

We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

