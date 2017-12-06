​6 beautiful country kitchens for your inspiration

Delicious scents of freshly baked bread and hot coffee; the sound of laughter and chit chats – these are what we have come to expect from the heart of the home, also known as the kitchen. And make no mistake: the kitchen might be a working zone, but it’s definitely also one of the prime socialising spots of the house.

Which brings us to today’s piece: the country-style kitchen, for we all know how easy it is for country designs to conjure up feelings of hominess, a charming ambience, and a feeling of belonging.

Let’s scope out these six country kitchens to inspire some old-school charm in your home…