Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​6 beautiful country kitchens for your inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Mit Charme und Stil, Dick Küchen Dick Küchen Country style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Delicious scents of freshly baked bread and hot coffee; the sound of laughter and chit chats – these are what we have come to expect from the heart of the home, also known as the kitchen. And make no mistake: the kitchen might be a working zone, but it’s definitely also one of the prime socialising spots of the house.

Which brings us to today’s piece: the country-style kitchen, for we all know how easy it is for country designs to conjure up feelings of hominess, a charming ambience, and a feeling of belonging.

Let’s scope out these six country kitchens to inspire some old-school charm in your home…

1. This design simply radiates warmth thanks to the sandy-hued wood that coats up even the ceiling.

Landhausküche nach Maß, Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH Country style kitchen Wood Wood effect
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH

Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH

On to some more charming ideas with these Patterned kitchen flooring tips.

4. No rule states that a country kitchen can’t be prone to some vivid colours. What do you think of this soft, pastel blue?

Mit Charme und Stil, Dick Küchen Dick Küchen Country style kitchen
Dick Küchen

Dick Küchen
Dick Küchen
Dick Küchen

3. In addition to wood, natural stone is also a tried-and-tested material for the country kitchen.

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

5. A bit of pattern is always welcome, and just see how creative this kitchen gets with its checkerboard motif scattered about.

Hofhaus 1890, Lichters Living Lichters Living Country style kitchen
Lichters Living

Lichters Living
Lichters Living
Lichters Living

6. Shaker-style cabinets add a vintage touch that contrasts quite stylishly with the modern ceiling pendants.

Die Unschuld vom Lande – das war gestern, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Country style kitchen
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

2. Bring on the brightness with these generous windows and light that reflects off the white wooden surfaces.

Hain Parkett , Hain Parkett Hain Parkett Modern walls & floors
Hain Parkett

Hain Parkett
Hain Parkett
Hain Parkett
6 stunning ways to upgrade your home
A lover of the country style? Which of these kitchens do you prefer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks