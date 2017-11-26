Your browser is out-of-date.

​Peek inside the homes of your favourite TV series

Johannes van Graan
homify
We get to peek inside their lives every week (or, if it’s a movie, every time we press “play” on our remote controls), and sometimes it happens that we just fall in love with the living spaces of our favourite characters from TV series and movies. 

Nobody ever said that great interior design had to be restricted to real life, after all!

And if you’ve ever been intrigued by the kitchenliving roombathroom or any other interior space being inhabited by, say, Monica and Rachel from Friends, the Gilmores from Gilmore Girls, or Charlie Harper from Two and A Half Men, we have a little treat for you!

Thus, in no particular order, let’s take a look at the detailed drawings of some of our most beloved characters from TV and cinema, thanks to the commitment and creativity of Spanish-based interior designer Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde.

The Simpsons’ house.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Will and Grace’s apartment.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Golden Girls’ house.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Breakfast at Tiffany's—Holly Golightly's apartment.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

And what better time than right now to check out The movie star's house?

Sex and the City—Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Friends – the apartments of Chandler and Joey, and Monica and Rachel.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Big Bang Theory – Sheldon and Penny’s apartment.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

How I Met Your Mother—Ted Mosby’s apartment.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sherlock.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Gilmore Girls—House of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Two and A Half Men—Beach House of Charlie Harper.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify
Which TV series/movie’s interior spaces would you like to discover?

