Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​7 sinks to treat your bathroom to extra style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
purity, Talsee Talsee Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to bathroom beauty, there are quite a few elements at our disposal: the flooring, the wall colours, the style of mirrors, the window treatment… yes, nobody can complain that their bathroom doesn’t provide adequate opportunity to bring in the style.

But let’s not overlook that other important feature that, in addition to being quite practical, can also be one of the prime focal pieces: the basin/sink.

So, to give this little guy some much-needed attention, let’s take a look at seven bathroom designs where the basin/sink is one of the main style stars.

1. Size might not count, but what about length? This concrete creation definitely knows how to grab attention the right way.

Casa das Gerais, Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados Minimalist bathroom
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados

Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados

2. An inspirational piece wouldn’t be complete without a monochrome design, and this beauty (with its oval-shaped sink) definitely stands out.

Bad-Design, Vallone GmbH Vallone GmbH Modern bathroom
Vallone GmbH

Vallone GmbH
Vallone GmbH
Vallone GmbH

3. Two round shapes for added functionality, with adequate shelving space and cubby holes for a multitude of bathroom goodies.

Badalona Home Design, CONTRACT SOLUTIONS CONTRACT SOLUTIONS Industrial style bathroom
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

4. This floating vanity helps to flaunt this bathroom’s rustic beauty (in raw wood) most superbly.

purity, Talsee Talsee Modern bathroom
Talsee

Talsee
Talsee
Talsee

5. Thanks to the right shapes, surfaces and (of course) lighting, this modern piece looks positively futuristic!

ICE BATH, Who Cares?! Design Who Cares?! Design Modern bathroom
Who Cares?! Design

ICE BATH

Who Cares?! Design
Who Cares?! Design
Who Cares?! Design

6. There’s always space for a stunning stone-clad surface somewhere, right?

Haus R - Massivbau in Wegberg, Architektur Jansen Architektur Jansen Minimalist bathroom
Architektur Jansen

Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen

7. Who knew a floating design could also separate two spaces as effectively as this one?

Villa S, BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production Modern bathroom
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design &amp; Production

BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design &amp; Production
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production

Let’s look up and be inspired by these Cool bathroom ceilings.

Enlarging your home with style and class
Did any of these sinks inspire you to style yours up a bit?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks