​7 sinks to treat your bathroom to extra style

When it comes to bathroom beauty, there are quite a few elements at our disposal: the flooring, the wall colours, the style of mirrors, the window treatment… yes, nobody can complain that their bathroom doesn’t provide adequate opportunity to bring in the style.

But let’s not overlook that other important feature that, in addition to being quite practical, can also be one of the prime focal pieces: the basin/sink.

So, to give this little guy some much-needed attention, let’s take a look at seven bathroom designs where the basin/sink is one of the main style stars.