​Do you know how to rid your home of pollutants?

Did you know that the air quality within homes can be more polluted than the outdoor air, even in the largest and most industrialized cities? Fortunately, there are things you can do to seriously improve your indoor air quality and make your home a healthier place.
First, know the pollutants we are all battling:
1. Combustion Pollutants: gases or particles that come from burning materials such as space heaters, woodstoves, gas stoves, water heaters, etc. The types and amounts of pollutants produced will vary depending on how well the appliance was installed, maintained, and vented, as well as the kind of fuel it uses.
2. Volatile Organic Compounds (
VOCs): a variety of organic chemicals that are released as gases from certain solids or liquids. They're widely found in household products, including paints and varnishes, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, building materials and furnishings (such as composite wood products), pesticides, etc.
3. Asthma and Allergy Triggers: common household triggers include mould, dust mites, pollen, second-hand smoke, and pet dander. At any given time there may be mould growing in a damp bathroom corner somewhere, dust mites in pillows and stuffed animals, and some cat- and dog hair on the floor or upholstery.
Now, let’s see how to reduce exposure…
Open up all windows as wide as possible, even if it’s only for a few minutes.
Clean or change all the filters in your house regularly, particularly those for your heater or furnace, air conditioner, air purifier, and vacuum. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and stay up to date.
Adjust your humidity levels accordingly with a moisture or humidity gauge, available at most hardware stores. Ideal in-home humidity levels should be around 45% (below 30% is too dry, above 50% is too high and can contribute to mould growth). To increase humidity, use a vaporizer or humidifier. To decrease humidity, open the windows (if it's not humid outside), turn on a fan or air conditioner, or use a dehumidifier.
Don’t rely on synthetic air fresheners and petroleum-based wax candles. Rather opt for homemade air fresheners, simmer pots, and all-natural soy or beeswax candles, as these which won't emit any harmful chemicals.
Green plants are our friends, so get some!
Groom your pets on a regular basis.
Paint with low- or no-VOC paint. Always choose non-toxic adhesive, finishes, and varnishes where possible. (A reputable manufacturer should be upfront about the ingredients.) Know about the different materials that go into a piece of furniture, and what is likely to off-gas.
Opt for eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaners and supplies or make your own cleaners.
Treat yourself to a good vacuum cleaner with superb suction, rotating brushes, and a HEPA filter, which traps smaller particles and allergens that regular vacuums miss.
Minimize carpets or choose low-pile rugs. Vacuum at least once a week, including walls, carpet edges, and upholstered furniture. Wash or change your vacuum filter regularly.
Buy a reusable microfiber dust mop, which is great for reaching into the nooks and crannies that the vacuum can't reach.
When cleaning, don’t neglect the tops of doors, window frames and sills – do them weekly with a damp cloth. And remember to wash all curtains often.
Buy good-quality, dust-mite-proof pillows, mattresses, and box spring covers for the bedroom, organic if possible. Try to avoid carpet in your bedroom (a low-pile rug can work). Wash all sheets and blankets once a week.
Remember to keep clothing off the floor and shoes out of the room.
For your bathroom, green-clean the mould in your shower and re-grout if necessary.
Speaking of staying healthy, Is your home flu-proofed?