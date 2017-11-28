​Do you know how to rid your home of pollutants?

Did you know that the air quality within homes can be more polluted than the outdoor air, even in the largest and most industrialized cities? Fortunately, there are things you can do to seriously improve your indoor air quality and make your home a healthier place.

First, know the pollutants we are all battling:

1. Combustion Pollutants: gases or particles that come from burning materials such as space heaters, woodstoves, gas stoves, water heaters, etc. The types and amounts of pollutants produced will vary depending on how well the appliance was installed, maintained, and vented, as well as the kind of fuel it uses.

2. Volatile Organic Compounds ( VOCs ): a variety of organic chemicals that are released as gases from certain solids or liquids. They're widely found in household products, including paints and varnishes, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, building materials and furnishings (such as composite wood products), pesticides, etc.

3. Asthma and Allergy Triggers: common household triggers include mould, dust mites, pollen, second-hand smoke, and pet dander. At any given time there may be mould growing in a damp bathroom corner somewhere, dust mites in pillows and stuffed animals, and some cat- and dog hair on the floor or upholstery.

Now, let’s see how to reduce exposure…