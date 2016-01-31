A Presidential White House

No matter where you live, everyone has a hidden desire to live the
American Dream. We can all picture owning the classic American home on a quarter acre block with a shiny new car in the driveway.
The American Dream can come in many architectural styles, some borrowed from Europe, while others are completely unique to the States. One of the favourite styles is the colonial design, which was the cornerstone house profile of much of the New World's settling.
Japan based firm The Marker's & United Space Architect, have brought this colonial style into the modern era with their clever interpretation.
Come and take a tour of their most recent project by scrolling down…
The freshly completed home stands out as the newest and most exciting member of the neighbourhood. With its asymmetrical shape, gable roof lines and bay windows, the home features many of the classic colonial architectural features that would be an absolute rarity on the ordinary Japanese street.
One can keep a close eye on the neighbourhood thanks to a porch being incorporated into the design of the first floor. The landscaping breaks character since the tropical climate here isn't suited to typical plants found in the States.
Moving inside, the décor is a tasteful mix of country and rustic styles with the owners having collected a variety of pieces from their travels abroad. You can find everything from authentic skirting boards to home-made picture frames constructed from reclaimed wood. Exposed brick work and stacked wood logs combine to create a rustic setting surrounding the TV stand.
If you dream of a rustic look in your own home, you are sure to find something in this shared kitchen and dining that will inspire you. The rustic look can bring something special to brighten any home's existing décor. The best thing is that many of the classic items and accessories can be found relatively cheaply.
On the other hand, something that wouldn't have been cheap is the amazing hanging lighting. Reclaimed industrial lights have been re-fitted as a part of an intricate lighting arrangement involving metal pipes and wood joinery.
Good appliances are a necessity in any kitchen but they can often distract from the look or feel being established by the décor. Solutions to this issue can be simple or more complex.
The important trick being employed in this kitchen involves hiding appliances behind traditional timber cupboards. Notice how the dishwasher, oven, microwave and other appliances are hidden out of sight and mind. Instead of hiding the bulky fridge, its cool retro design is instead used as a decorative addition to the space.
A long and lean bathroom departs slightly from the character of the rest of the home with certain modern essentials being included. Look no further than the two modern sink units. In a bold move the owners have chosen two different designs for each sink, perhaps to make clear distinction between
his and
hers.
Elsewhere, there is visual intrigue thanks to the integration of bright accents and textures provided by the subway style wall tiles. We must also reference the traditional inspired bathtub, which comes complete with detailed features on the legs.
Ending our tour of the home is the lovely master bedroom. As beautiful as the rest of the rooms are, this bedroom is the place to be. It's neat and cosy, just how you would want it to be. Things have been kept simple in terms of décor with only a few pieces being needed to create the desired mood.
