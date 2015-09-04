Wrought iron gates that wow

With so much time, effort and planning going into the interior decoration of a property it can be easy to get sidetracked when it becomes time to think about the exterior. Landscaping is just one element that helps to cohesively finish a home, with another being the installation of some beautiful wrought iron gates. Traditional and yet as individual as the person commissioning them, finishing touches such as these can really elevate a property to the next level.
Take a look at these examples of wrought iron gates and see if they inspire you to include a little artistry at the end of your garden path or driveway.
There is no getting away from the fact that you won't be able to install a set of wrought iron gates of this stature if you have a small house, but don't fret as we will be including perfect examples for installation outside terraced properties. No, you will need something a little more stately in size to warrant gates such as this, but what an incredible impression they make! Personalised, pretty and basically impervious to uninvited guests, these wrought iron gates from Unique Iron Design Ltd add a sense of drama and opulence to the well kept driveway, without tipping over into the realms of gaudy or vulgar.
We told you we had included options for smaller front gardens! As you can see from this wonderfully festive example, a property does not need to be gargantuan in size to warrant beautiful wrought iron gates! In fact, the gate shown here is nothing short of elegant and traditional, lending further credibility to the age and style of the property set back behind it. We love how the gate has been painted in a simple black, with the front door being made to match and this really makes for a cohesive first impression of a beautiful and stylish period property.
Once were the days that all large office buildings would have featured beautiful handmade railings outside, offering a sense of gravitas, but we can't weep for the loss of this lovely tradition, instead let's celebrate when we do find some still in situ. The simple design here lends itself perfectly to matching wrought iron gates and compliments the age of the expansive property behind it perfectly. Herein lies the joy of railings and gates such as this; despite being as plain or ornate as the purchaser could want, they only ever seek to compliment their surroundings, never overshadow them.
The backdrop might be grandiose, with that fabulous swimming pool just peeking into view, but the gate in the foreground is small and perfectly formed. Extremely traditional in style, wrought iron gates, such as this example, can be placed anywhere and will look wonderful while adding a real sense of character and period elegance to a property. Set in amongst two blocks of hedging, this gate looks as though it is tempting us to walk on through into a secret garden or even Narnia!
Wrought iron gates are not only reserved for period properties, though they are perhaps most associated with creating a perimeter for stately homes. In fact, here we have a wonderful example of a very modern build, surrounded by iron fencing and a matching gate, with nothing looking out of place. Having kept the ironwork design simple, it merges perfectly with the clean, new bricks of the perimeter wall and house to create a secure and safe looking home. Had the design been more elaborate, the overall effect may well have been a lot more jarring and unnatural.
If you love the idea of wrought iron gates but have no inclination for the super ornate finishes that many people favour, remember that you can drive the design yourself and opt for something extremely simple and pared back. We love this arched-top gate with super clean and simple swirl work that loosely resembles hearts. By keeping plenty of clear space in the design, the beauty of the luscious green garden behind can shine through and visitors feel welcomed rather than stopped in their tracks! Lovely for an old or new property, small really can be beautiful!
If wrought iron gates are appealing to you but the simplicity of them makes you stop and wonder if they are the right choice, never forget that you can opt to make them as daring as you want. Here we have a very definite style statement that sees wrought iron, frosted glass and gold all combining to create something not only unique but extremely eye catching. Placed in front of a similarly styled house, this gate looks perfectly at home, but be aware that dramatic and bold installations such as this could overshadow a plain fronted property.
On the other end of the spectrum from the previous example we have these super simple wrought iron gates that are so minimal that they are barely there at all. Less of a security measure and more of a deterrent, these gates help to distinguish between the borders of the property and not much more, but the overall impression that they give is one of elegance and high end landscaping. Wooden fencing would not have offered such style and could have looked clunky and badly considered, so opting for simple chic has worked wonders here and makes the grounds appear more expansive.
Take a look at this modern build that has been inspired by traditional styling. At first glance it could fool you that it is a period property, but this is down to the clever styling and design features, including iron railings. A very understated facade, the front of the house looks extremely plain until we catch sight of those spiked railings that offer an injection of personality. Wrought iron gates, such as this one, act as an ideal deterrent, making the property not only look cohesive in style and finish but also secure and safe.
If you design, build and live in a super modern house, you may not automatically consider installing elements that are considered old-fashioned or traditional, but don't be so quick to judge. Here we see an incredibly minimalist exterior, finished in smooth white screed, perfectly complimenting the flint wall and wrought iron gates that sit outside. The juxtaposition of old and new works perfectly here and really brings to life the idea that a man's home is his castle and as such, he can accessorise it however he chooses!
